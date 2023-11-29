Barbiecore is Back, Baby!

The year 2023 was that of the pink, thanks mainly to the release of the Barbie movie and the subsequent press tour of looks from the A-list cast. No one leaned into the trend more than the silver screen leading lady, Margot Robbie. And it’s clear that she’s not yet over the shade—she just wore a full pink look (right down to the mini bag!), living out some major nostalgia for summertime.
File this look under the perfect date night outfit for a real-life Barbie and Ken. Robbie was joined by her husband, film producer Thomas Ackerly, on November 29 for a night out in New York City after The Gotham Awards. The starlet donned a full-on hot pink outfit designed entirely by Versace. Her look comprised a structured cropped jacket styled over a matching pink mini skirt. Bedazzled pointed-toe stilettos and a matching bedazzled mini top-handle bag completed the look.
The doll-like vibes didn’t just stop at her ensemble, though. Robbie styled her blond locks into a bouncy, softly-curled blowout coiffed by her longtime hair stylist, Bryce Scarlett. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff applied to coordinate a soft flush of pink blush and matching highlighter with glowing, even skin. Dubroff did the makeup for Robbie’s entire press tour for the Barbie movie and had been working with Robbie for a while before the tour, so it makes sense that she would work with Robbie again for this throwback look. That is if the term “throwback” can be used to describe something that took place six months ago.
But why, do you ask, is a celebrity wearing a specific color noteworthy, especially when that same celebrity has worn nothing but that specific color for the better part of a year? It’s because we’ve been in a bit of a style renaissance period for Robbie, who has been wearing anything but the color pink lately.
Instead, we’ve seen her and her go-to stylist, Andrew Mukamal, opt for majority neutral tones and a mix of everyday staples. She was styled in a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta look comprised of a blazer, a perfected button-down, and a pair of wide-leg jeans in New York City on November 27 before donning an all-black ensemble from Prada for The Gotham Awards later on that evening. I’m considering this pop of pink to be a refreshing twist in her winter style lookbook, proof that color can be worn during the colder months without looking out-of-season.
Keep reading to shop a few Robbie-inspired pieces to shop this holiday season. This is your official call to rep the color to the many (many) parties on your calendar.
Shop Similar Barbiecore Pieces
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
