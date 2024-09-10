Cecilie Bahnsen's Flower-Covered Asics Collaboration Is More Versatile Than It Seems
The designer recommends wearing them with a dress, on a bike—if you can shop them before they sell out.
The forthcoming Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS collaboration immediately stood out to me as feminine and playful when it debuted on the label's Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week runway, but not as sneakers that would immediately translate for everyday wear. These are, after all, chunky sneakers in shades of black, cherry red, and metallic bronze, adorned with an array of dainty 3D flowers.
This could not be further from how Bahnsen sees them. The designer has always viewed sneakers, even the embellished ones, as an integral part of a woman’s wardrobe and a perfect juxtaposition to the layers of floaty chiffon and lace throughout her pieces. As she told me over Zoom, "These are the most unisex sneakers we have done with Asics, but they’re my favorite."
Bahnsen's latest Asics sneakers, her second collaboration with the footwear brand, premiered in a collection titled “The Bite"—as in, the apple—and explored themes of love, strength, and desire. It also brought out a “darker side of romance and different ways of expressing femininity in a more mature woman," she says. The brand might have grown up, but their shoes are still girlhood-coded.
Literally—Bahnsen says that each pair is imagined for a different type of girl. The black sneakers are fashioned for your inner romantic, she says, because they "have the highest gloss, and the patent flowers are really special." The brown pair taps into a mature shopper with their "subtle, earthy tone." As for the show-stopping cherry red hue? It's for the quintessential Danish dresser. It's also her favorite, despite not appearing on the runway. "There's a true playfulness to [that pair] that has a really Copenhagen way of styling, which is really exciting," she says.
When I asked how the Danish brand linked with Asics, Bahnsen told me it was a “perfect match" from the beginning. She says the bond was formed because both labels specialize in best-in-class craftsmanship in their respective fields. The sportswear brand also understands the Danish approach to dressing, which Bahnsen calls “everyday couture," or the tactic of incorporating high-level design into your everyday rotation.
“You can just throw on a dress and your sneakers and jump on your bike or whatever,” she says, smiling, of how she sees the sneakers being worn off the runway.
It’s an energy that has some crossover with the New York approach to getting dressed—the idea that pieces must be fashion-forward and real-life-proof. Bahnsen leaned into that shared mindset this season at New York Fashion Week, opening the brand's first-ever stateside pop-up in downtown Manhattan in celebration of the new Asics sneakers.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Judging by the buzz inside the store's lower level on the evening of September 6, the transcontinental approach is winning over the fashion set stateside. We won't have to travel to Copenhagen Fashion Week to shop for over-the-top sneakers, and dresses to wear them with, any longer.
The Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Gel-Terrain sneakers arrive on both Asics and Cecilie Bahnsen's websites on October 16.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Halle Berry Is Embracing Aging as Beauty Is a "Hollow Win"
"Maybe for the first time in my life, people will focus on the other aspects of me."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Halle Berry Wears a Sculpture Instead of a Top on the Cover of 'Marie Claire'
This piece could belong in a museum.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Halle Berry Is "Eternally Miffed" She's the Only Black Woman to Win the Best Actress Oscar
"I'm continually saddened by that year after year."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid Are Kick-Starting a Vans Sneaker Trend
Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence are on board with the brand.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Sandy Liang x Salomon Takes the Ballet Sneaker Trend to New, Ribbon-Laced Heights
Sandy Liang is back for a second, ribbon-adorned collaboration with Salomon.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
A New Sporty It-Sneaker Era Is About to Begin
Nike's next Air models are designed for Olympic athletes, but they'll soon be all over street style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Take It From Katie Holmes: Chunky Sneakers Are 2024's Top Shoe Trend
She's ditching her trusty Adidas Sambas for more statement sneakers.
By India Roby Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa Are Bringing an Under-$100 Vintage Puma Sneaker Back
Their vintage Pumas have It-shoe potential.
By India Roby Published
-
This Week's Best On-Sale Finds Include Ray-Bans and Spring-Ready New Balances
Plus summer dresses, vacation-ready pieces, and designer sandals.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Turn to Tory Burch, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue for the Best Spring Shoes
Mesh flats! Slingbacks! Sneakers!
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Ashley Graham Supported a Rising Designer With Her First Outfit of Fashion Week
It's a name you need to know.
By Aaron Royce Published