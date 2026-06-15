Wearing Adidas Tokyo sneakers in Tokyo is at the top of my travel bucket list. Now, thanks to Sofia Richie Grainge, I know exactly how to style the Samba alternative once I make it to Japan. All I need are underrated sneakers and a couple of Summer 2026 color trends.

Take it from Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Rodrigo, and Anne Hathaway: Adidas Tokyos are the stars of any city's street-style scene. But they really shine on their home turf. On June 14, Richie Grainge shared her latest "postcard from Tokyo" on Instagram, featuring Bermuda shorts, heeled flip-flops, and other summer trends. Last week's Prada ballet sneakers traded places with equally slim It shoes from Adidas's May 2026 collaboration with Australian menswear label Song for the Mute.

Sofia Richie Grainge shared photos of her new Adidas Tokyo sneakers on Instagram. (Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Marking their seventh partnership since Aug. 2022, Adidas and Song for the Mute reunited to reimagine the Samba and Tokyo models. The Samba LX Freizeits stand twice as tall as the Sambas on Sophie Turner, Hathaway, and Jennifer Aniston's shoe racks. The month-old Tokyos, on the other hand, stay true to their ballet sneaker roots—and soles.

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Originally created for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, the lightweight runners returned with textured beige nylon sidewalls and ruched ankles. Distressed suede in stark white or black, criss-cross slashes set each T-toe box and ankle apart from previous pairs. Traditional gumsoles seen on J.Law and Rodrigo's Tokyos were replaced with slipper-like, crêpe rubber treads.

To finish, Adidas and Song for the Mute turned the sportswear label's signature serrated stripes butter yellow. Perhaps the color trend's unexpected appearance influenced Richie Grainge (a staunch Samba supporter since 2023) to switch. The $150 shoes are also available in classic Samba shades like black and white or blue and white.

Adidas Tokyo W Song for the Mute Shoes $150 at Adidas US

Richie Grainge shade-matched her Adidas stripes to butter yellow linen pants. She styled the wide-leg, drawstring bottoms with a basic black top, much like Gigi Hadid's date night outfit in New York City last week. Next, she tied a cardigan in the strawberry red color trend around her waist. Between her buttery pants, strawberry sweater, and low-profile Adidas sneakers, Richie Grainge declared herself the blueprint for Summer 2026 styling.

It seems the SRG founder spent her second pregnancy stocking up on sneaker trends. Snakeskin ballet sneakers and Adidas Tokyos proved she was more than ready to join Japan's off-duty fashion circuit.

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It's no surprise Adidas's latest designer collaboration won her over, though. Two years ago, the brand's Wales Bonner Sambas became Richie Grainge's signature pregnancy shoes. If they're lucky, the Adidas x Song for the Mute sneakers will share the same fate post-pregnancy. Maybe she'll put this new collaboration on another fashion girl's radar, too. Jennifer Lawrence, they're calling your name.

Shop Adidas Tokyo Sneakers Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge