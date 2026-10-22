Zoë Kravitz's $100 Adidas Sambas Prove Her New Rom-Com Character Has a Stellar Sneaker Collection

It seems the costume designer of Die Alive, Zoë Kravitz's new rom-com, went shopping in the star's closet before filming began. Since shooting the first scene last week, some of Kravitz's favorite fall/winter trends have scored supporting roles in the movie. Days after Kravitz wore her cherry red bandana while in character, her four-year-old AdidasSamba sneakers made their acting debut.
After filming in Manhattan's West Village, the Margot Robbie-produced production moved to SoHo. The paparazzi lingered nearby, waiting to capture Kravitz's latest cool-girl costume. Confirming red is one of her character's signature shades, the actor wore a crimson crewneck sweater and scarf with a patent leather Prada briefcase, a cropped black coat, matching trousers, and black-and-white Adidas Sambas.
The slim sneakers have been in Kravitz's regular rotation since 2022, appearing as recently as an off-screen stroll on Oct. 10. Perhaps the costume designer wanted the character to have a wardrobe of well-loved basics—not fresh-from-the-box It shoes without a single crease or scuff. Or, the film's fashion team (like her fans) thought her stellar shoe collection deserved some screen time. Regardless, the low-profile, $100 pair made the role—and her cold-weather co-ord—feel relatable.
Kravitz isn't the only sneakerhead in her house with an affinity for Adidas Sambas: her fiancé, Harry Styles, owns the same color combination, but with slightly lighter rubber soles. The pop star prefers the Adidas Samba Decon, so if Kravitz's sneakers need an understudy, Styles can save the day.
Adidas
Samba Og Shoes
The Adidas Sambas weren't the only best-selling trainers on the Die Alive set on October 22. While wearing a classic trench coat, a charcoal-colored V-neck sweater, and familiar black bottoms, Kravitz tested the chunky sneakers trend in New Balance trainers earlier in the day. The sold-out New Balance 990v5 style, from 2019, featured a cool-toned gray color story and a mixture of mesh, suede, and leather materials.
The Boston-based brand isn't new to Kravitz's sleek shoe rack either. She unboxed the same New Balance 990v5 sneakers back in Feb. 2020.
And just like that, the case appears to be closed: Kravitz is, in fact, bringing some of her best shoes to work—and wearing them on screen. I'd say her closet deserves a shoutout in the closing credits, wouldn't you?
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Adidas and New Balance Sneakers Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.