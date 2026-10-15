These High-Vamp Heels Are the Main Character of Zoë Kravitz's New Rom-Com

'Die Alive' is officially a fashion film.

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Zoë Kravitz films her new rom-com Die Alive in the high-vamp heels trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)

I owe Margot Robbie and her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, a "thank you" card. Not just for casting Zoë Kravitz in the new rom-com, Die Alive, but for filling her character's fall closet with so many enviable looks.

We don't know much about Die Alive, other than it features Kravitz, Riley Keough, Jamie Dornan, and Adèle Exarchopoulos. But judging by the on-set paparazzi shots, Kravitz's costumes are the star of the show.

On October 14, the second day of filming, Kravitz wore a slate gray tank top, a pistachio green midi skirt, and an eggplant purple coat. The look was an expert-level course in indiscriminate color-blocking. She finished the eclectic ensemble with a shot of espresso, via pointed-toe Date Pumps from French footwear brand Jude.

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Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz films her new rom-com Die Alive in the high-vamp heels trend

Zoë Kravitz was spotted in the middle of a Die Alive scene, wearing the high-vamp heels trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fully committing to the Carrie Bradshaw 'the shoes are the outfit' bit, Kravitz topped off the 'fit with a vintage Fendi Baguette, a classic Sex and the City bag. The shoulder bag was made of black suede, accented with pink and green floral embroidery. (The same purse sold secondhand on TheRealReal for $1,125.)

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz films her new rom-com Die Alive in the high-vamp heels trend

Here's hoping Kravitz keeps filming Die Alive in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz is no stranger to styling It shoes with high-vamp uppers. In fact, her signature ballet flats share the same glove-style silhouette. This time, however, the heels stood four inches tall.

Kravitz is the latest A-lister to dip her toes into the unconventional look, following Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Lawrence, and more. Jude, the brand behind Kravitz's brown heels, is also making a name for itself in the high-vamp department. Everyone from Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sofia Richie Grainge to Greta Lee and Bella Hadid have worn the French fashion house's retro twist on timeless pump silhouette.

Shop similar high-vamp styles from Toteme, Khaite, Zara, and more, below.

Shop High-Vamp Heels Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.