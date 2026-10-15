We don't know much about Die Alive, other than it features Kravitz, Riley Keough, Jamie Dornan, and Adèle Exarchopoulos. But judging by the on-set paparazzi shots, Kravitz's costumes are the star of the show.
On October 14, the second day of filming, Kravitz wore a slate gray tank top, a pistachio green midi skirt, and an eggplant purple coat. The look was an expert-level course in indiscriminate color-blocking. She finished the eclectic ensemble with a shot of espresso, via pointed-toe Date Pumps from French footwear brand Jude.
Fully committing to the Carrie Bradshaw 'the shoes are the outfit' bit, Kravitz topped off the 'fit with a vintage Fendi Baguette, a classic Sex and the City bag. The shoulder bag was made of black suede, accented with pink and green floral embroidery. (The same purse sold secondhand on TheRealReal for $1,125.)
Kravitz is no stranger to styling It shoes with high-vamp uppers. In fact, her signature ballet flats share the same glove-style silhouette. This time, however, the heels stood four inches tall.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.