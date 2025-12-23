The holidays are upon us and, once again, it's become abundantly clear that the golden age of rom-coms is long past. Each season, viewers revert back to festive favorites of the '90s and 2000s, playing hits like While You Were Sleeping, the Holiday, Love Actually, and Four Christmases on repeat. But just in time for Christmas 2025, Zoë Kravitz is stepping into the role of a modern rom-com heroine—at least, sartorially speaking.

On Dec. 19, the actor was spotted in the streets of Rome with boyfriend Harry Styles. The two were the picture of tasteful holiday romance. Instead of the big-city lawyer and hot hometown baker, the two both channeled the aesthetic of posh, metropolitan Fashion People.

Kravitz was decked out in all the trappings of a '90s-era protagonist. She wore a fur-trimmed Penny Lane coat á la Almost Famous in touchable cocoa-colored suede. Taking the New Yorker uniform international, the star wore her statement jacket over an all-black 'fit, consisting of wide-leg trousers and a simple noir top. Naturally, she accessorized with loafers, oval sunnies, and a pair of elegant pearl drop earrings.

Zoë Kravitz is seen in Rome wearing a Penny Lane coat and The Row bag, with Harry Styles ahead of the holidays. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As a final detail, Kravitz rounded out her look with the modern-day equivalent of a CEO's briefcase: a sold-out The Row tote bag. She carried the woven Estelle Bag in sumptuous espresso-hued leather—a longtime favorite in her ample wardrobe.

Styles, meanwhile, took his role as Hot Fashion Boyfriend seriously, sporting a charcoal gray wool coat over a striped tee, with canvas sneakers and futuristic sunglasses. Between their coordinating coats and their elevated errand outfits, this pair is a true fashion couple. Now, all we need is a his-and-hers red carpet debut.

Shop Zoë Kravitz's Cozy-Chic Holiday 'Fit

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors