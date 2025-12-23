Zoë Kravitz Looks Like a Rom-Com Character in a Penny Lane Coat and a Sold-Out The Row Bag
She played the part of Fashion Girl while out with Harry Styles.
The holidays are upon us and, once again, it's become abundantly clear that the golden age of rom-coms is long past. Each season, viewers revert back to festive favorites of the '90s and 2000s, playing hits like While You Were Sleeping, the Holiday, Love Actually, and Four Christmases on repeat. But just in time for Christmas 2025, Zoë Kravitz is stepping into the role of a modern rom-com heroine—at least, sartorially speaking.
On Dec. 19, the actor was spotted in the streets of Rome with boyfriend Harry Styles. The two were the picture of tasteful holiday romance. Instead of the big-city lawyer and hot hometown baker, the two both channeled the aesthetic of posh, metropolitan Fashion People.
Kravitz was decked out in all the trappings of a '90s-era protagonist. She wore a fur-trimmed Penny Lane coat á la Almost Famous in touchable cocoa-colored suede. Taking the New Yorker uniform international, the star wore her statement jacket over an all-black 'fit, consisting of wide-leg trousers and a simple noir top. Naturally, she accessorized with loafers, oval sunnies, and a pair of elegant pearl drop earrings.
As a final detail, Kravitz rounded out her look with the modern-day equivalent of a CEO's briefcase: a sold-out The Row tote bag. She carried the woven Estelle Bag in sumptuous espresso-hued leather—a longtime favorite in her ample wardrobe.
Styles, meanwhile, took his role as Hot Fashion Boyfriend seriously, sporting a charcoal gray wool coat over a striped tee, with canvas sneakers and futuristic sunglasses. Between their coordinating coats and their elevated errand outfits, this pair is a true fashion couple. Now, all we need is a his-and-hers red carpet debut.
Shop Zoë Kravitz's Cozy-Chic Holiday 'Fit
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.