Luckily for my cold-weather wardrobe, filming for Zoë Kravitz's new rom-com, Die Alive, wasn't restricted to a secluded Hollywood studio. In recent weeks, New York became the backdrop for some of Kravitz's most memorable fashion moments of the year, featuring everything from high-vamp heels to a statement purple scarf. Even when the actor wasn't on set, she stocked her personal closet with screen-worthy winter trends—all of which are surprisingly easy to emulate.
Days before Kravitz made her Die Alive debut, she pulled a collarless The Row coat out of storage. Sure, the cashmere, sidewalk-sweeping wrap is three years old, but the trending silhouette (a leftover from Fall 2025) is back for round two. Now, I wouldn't be surprised if the poppy red piece shared the screen with Kravitz sometime soon. In fact, the costume designer already sourced the star's personal collection for Adidas Sambas and New Balance sneakers. Who's to say they wouldn't steal something from her coat rack, too?
Kravitz's Sambas aren't the only It shoes with a starring role in Die Alive: leopard-print pumps and high-vamp heels are helping the actor get in character. Over the weekend, she filmed a scene in Central Park with co-star Jamie Dornan, but her brown-spotted stilettos stole the show. They were a vintage Prada pick, much like the briefcase her character can't stop carrying.
Here's hoping Die Alive won't wrap for a few more weeks. I need an entire movie's worth of casually cool style inspiration to look like a rom-com character this winter. That said, join me in recreating Kravitz's best on- and off-screen outfits by shopping selects from Cos, Banana Republic, Adidas, and more below.
Collarless Coats
Collarless coats had a moment in Fall 2025, thanks to Chanel, Toteme, Calvin Klein, and more. These days, celebrities like Teyana Taylor, Louisa Jacobson, and Kravitz are picking up where fashion houses left off.
The latter A-lister was, of course, ahead of the curve, wearing The Row's sold-out Priske Coat in a striking shade of red in September. Not only was the neckline sleek, but the shape was fashionably supersized for the 5'2" style setter.
Auter
Collarless Cashmere Coat
Eileen Fisher
Round Neck Alpaca & Wool Blend Coat
COS
Collarless Wool-Twill Coat
Red Socks
Whether she's wearing a showstopping coat or socks, Kravitz is painting the town red. She slipped crimson hosiery into black grab-and-go slides, channeling the statement socks trend beloved by French girls at Paris Fashion Week. Her fiancé, Harry Styles, also adores striking stockings, having worn an almost identical pair at the airport this summer.
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adidas
Y-3 Classic Low Socks
Free People
Essential Socks
Leset
James Rib Socks
Adidas Samba Sneakers
Kravitz has remained loyal to her black-and-white Adidas Sambas since 2022. Fast forward to October 2026, and Fashion Week showgoers in Copenhagen, London, and Milan endorsed the storied sneaker's resurgence. Shortly after, Sambas scored a supporting role in Die Alive, alongside a burgundy crewneck sweater and scarf.
adidas
Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba Og Shoes
The Color Purple
As soon as New York Fashion Week's street style circuit supported the purple color trend, Kravitz brought her violet shawl out of storage. She styled it for one of her first days on set, where it popped against her white T-shirt, black coat, and flared jeans.
COS
Pure Cashmere Scarf
Boden
Belgravia Cord Pants-Deep Grape
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Funnel-Neck Jackets
If you ship Kravitz's relationship with Styles (who doesn't?), you know coordinating coat trends is their love language. For separate errand runs last month, the celebrity couple wore funnel-neck jackets two different ways. The collar on Kravitz's cropped, black-and-brown coat remained unzipped, while Styles embraced funnel-neck fashion to the fullest.
Free People
Jojo Washed Oversized Funnel-Neck Jacket
DISSH
Rory Milk Choc Lightweight Track Jacket
Lioness
Faux Leather Shoreline Funnel Jacket
High-Vamp Heels
First, there were high-vamp flats, a funky footwear shape that found fans in Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kravitz. Soon after, the trend stood a little taller with high-vamp heels, as seen in fashion shows from Chanel, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, and more.
Most recently, confirming her Die Alive character keeps tabs on runway trends, she paired a pistachio pencil skirt with an eggplant coat and brown round-toe pumps from the London label Jude. Believe it or not, her exact shoes are still available to shop.
Jude
Date Pump Mocha Leather
Vince Camuto
Mozlea Pump
Toteme
Contour 85mm Leather Pumps
Red-and-Gray Color Combination
It seems Kravitz's character has a lot in common with French girls, including a penchant for red-and-gray pairings. After the opposites-attract pigments turned heads in Paris, Kravitz wore a ruby red bandana with a charcoal-colored jacket. While her denim capris were dark indigo, the color combination felt less patriotic and more Parisian, especially with her slipper-style ballet flats.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.