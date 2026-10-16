This French Girl Color Combination Is the Star of Zoë Kravitz's New Rom-Com

From Paris Fashion Week to a New York City film set.

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Zoë Kravitz styled the red-and-gray color combination trend on the set of &#039;Die Alive&#039; in NYC
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing with unexpected pops of color is quickly becoming Zoë Kravitz's favorite hobby. Rotating between cobalt blue, purple, and red makes the minimalist's looks feel unmissable. So much so, colorblocking has secured a starring role in Kravitz's new rom-com, Die Alive.

On October 15, the actor returned to set in an outfit that embodied fashion's red-and-gray obsession. While the movie's costume designer still remains a mystery, whoever it is nailed the casual-cool look. Kravitz was dressed in a light gray tank and dark denim capri pants, with black ballet flats, and a familiar red bandana in her hair.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz styled the red-and-gray color combination trend on the set of &#039;Die Alive&#039; in NYC

Zoë Kravitz was spotted on the set of Die Alive, wearing a French girl-coded color combination.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her engagement ring from Harry Styles was, of course, missing from the character's assortment of accessories, it seems the costume designer still sourced Kravitz's closet for the head scarf and slippers: Last month, she wore the same poppy red piece with a little black dress and The Row flip-flops. Meanwhile, the bow-tied ballet flats seem to be her beloved Dream Ballerinas by Mansur Gavriel.

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Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz styled the red-and-gray color combination trend on the set of &#039;Die Alive&#039; in NYC

You'd never know Kravitz was in character.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The contrasting color story is trending for Fall 2026, having shown up on the runways of heritage brands, like Chanel, Chloé, Lanvin, and Lacoste. Kravitz, however, has been sampling the combo since June 2025, when she wore a Heather gray raglan tee with a tomato red trim.

She doubled down on the color play, styling her top with crimson flip-flops from The Row and matching gray bike shorts. To no surprise, Kravitz finished the off-duty 'fit with another bandana.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wore the red-and-gray color combination back in June 2025

Back in summer 2025, Kravitz wore the same color combo in an anti-Parisian way.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Kravitz was, without a doubt, ahead of the red-and-gray curve. But the trend has officially gone mainstream, hopping the pond to Paris Fashion Week in September. Showgoers couldn't stop styling the shades together. The red-and-gray color combo became more than a trend; It was a French girl fixture of the season.

showgoer wearing red and gray color combination trend at Paris Fashion Week

Gray pencil skirts have stood the test of time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

showgoer wearing red and gray color combination trend at Paris Fashion Week

You can't go wrong with gray tailoring and a hint of red.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

showgoer wearing red and gray color combination trend at Paris Fashion Week

Gray and red looked so good together here.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Feeling inspired? Recreate Kravitz's look below.

Shop the Red-and-Gray Color Combination Trend Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.