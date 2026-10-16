This French Girl Color Combination Is the Star of Zoë Kravitz's New Rom-Com

On October 15, the actor returned to set in an outfit that embodied fashion's red-and-gray obsession. While the movie's costume designer still remains a mystery, whoever it is nailed the casual-cool look. Kravitz was dressed in a light gray tank and dark denim capri pants, with black ballet flats, and a familiar red bandana in her hair.
While her engagement ring from Harry Styles was, of course, missing from the character's assortment of accessories, it seems the costume designer still sourced Kravitz's closet for the head scarf and slippers: Last month, she wore the same poppy red piece with a little black dress and The Row flip-flops. Meanwhile, the bow-tied ballet flats seem to be her beloved Dream Ballerinas by Mansur Gavriel.
The contrasting color story is trending for Fall 2026, having shown up on the runways of heritage brands, like Chanel, Chloé, Lanvin, and Lacoste. Kravitz, however, has been sampling the combo since June 2025, when she wore a Heather gray raglan tee with a tomato red trim.
She doubled down on the color play, styling her top with crimson flip-flops from The Row and matching gray bike shorts. To no surprise, Kravitz finished the off-duty 'fit with another bandana.
Kravitz was, without a doubt, ahead of the red-and-gray curve. But the trend has officially gone mainstream, hopping the pond to Paris Fashion Week in September. Showgoers couldn't stop styling the shades together. The red-and-gray color combo became more than a trend; It was a French girl fixture of the season.
Feeling inspired? Recreate Kravitz's look below.
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Shop the Red-and-Gray Color Combination Trend Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.