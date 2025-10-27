For most, the Hermès Kelly bag is a once-in-a-lifetime purchase—one of the most sought-after designer bags money can buy. But for celebrities, these luxurious leather bags come a dime a dozen.

It seems like every actress and pop star with $12k to spare owns the classic black style, if not multiple. Jennifer Lopez, for example, has collected several different styles—including a wicker design and a black croc leather version. Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, both have whole closets full of them.

Even stars who don't horde Hermès bags by the dozen can still be trusted to own at least one style—usually in classic black. This is certainly true for Jennifer Lawrence, who totes her lone Hermès regularly. Hers, however, isn't your run-of-the-mill Kelly.

On Monday, Oct. 27, the Die, My Love star was spotted in the streets of New York City, fashion's most recognizable handbag hanging casually from her wrist. The style was made of smooth noir leather—like so many others—but it featured a boxy shape not typically associated with Kelly bags.

The standard Kelly is identified by its angular shape—the straight lines to the Birkin's curves. Lawrence's Kelly Monaco, however, boasts a briefcase-inspired square body instead.

Jennifer Lawrence styled her Kelly Monaco bag with jeans and Salomon sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though the Hermès Kelly Monaco bag is every archivist's dream, Lawrence styled it in the most casual way possible. Staying loyal to her famously laid-back style, she wore it with light-wash jeans and a leather jacket from Róhe.

Other accessories were more appropriate for a hiking trip than a posh metropolitan stroll. She styled the look with a beanie, scarf, and a pair of Hunter green Salomon sneakers—her favorite item to pair the Kelly Monaco with.

The bag looked just as good with these gorpcore staples as it does with a suit jacket and trousers. What can't the Hermès Kelly Monaco do?