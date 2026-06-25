Jennifer Lawrence might be the most loyal Adidas girl in New York City. Knowing her, she's perusing the brand's last-minute Amazon Prime Day sales right now, searching for her next signature shoe. While J.Law considers the Grand Court or Run '70s, I'll snatch the discounted Adidas sneakers already on her shoe rack.

I'd need a few Prime Days to catch up to Lawrence's Adidas collection. She fell for the German label's running shoes as early as 2012, meaning she owns an entire storefront's worth of Sambas. But this Prime Day, I can save the most on select sneakers she recently styled to It-shoe status. After skipping past the regularly-priced Sambas, I tracked down three Lawrence-approved Adidas pairs for all of us. All you have to do is grab your credit card and take advantage before Prime Day ends on Friday, June 26.

Amazon Prime Day Adidas Deals: Taekwondo Sneakers

The final hours of Prime Day are fast approaching, but sales aren't over until they're over. Case in point: On June 25, the powers that be marked Adidas Taekwondos down 31 percent.

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When Lawrence debuted them last March, their rounded toes, super-stitched sidewalls, and low-profile soles would've set her back $100. Now, it's easier than ever to style Taekwondos the Jennifer Lawrence way: Select colors are only $62.

Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers should be at the top of your Prime Day shopping list. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's worth mentioning that the Oscar winner's exact color combination—black with white stripes—hasn't received the Prime Day treatment yet. But if reversing the shade scheme to white with black stripes works for you, get ready to save.

Amazon Prime Day Adidas Deals: Tokyo Sneakers

Don't confuse the Taekwondos for the Tokyos: The best-sellers are two separate silhouettes and Amazon Prime Day sales. Three months after their last J.Law sighting, the circa-1964 silhouette reached new levels of wallet-friendly.

The ballet sneakers—known for suede T-toe boxes, leather sidewalls, and almost invisible gumsoles—are now 22 percent off. For just $87.85, I'll be wearing the Tokyos with a leading denim trend, a strawberry red cardigan, and my Longchamp bag in five-to-seven business days. Now that's how I want to start summer.

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Don't miss Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo Sneakers, too, this Prime Day. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Unfortunately, Lawrence's exact Adidas Tokyos aren't on-sale yet. However, the ivory-and-chocolate-brown Tokyos complement my minimalist closet more anyway. One more perk? The latter color combination is the more versatile pairing for year round styling.

Amazon Prime Day Adidas Deals: Adilette Slides

If you thought Lawrence only adored Adidas's sneaker selection, think again. The label's locker room-worthy slides have remained in her regular rotation for almost a decade. (This year, they're her signature post-Pilates class shoes.)

As recently as June 25, the Adilette Slides flip-flopped into Lawrence's NYC gym, alongside a four-figure The Row jacket, ALO leggings, and her Hermès Lindy Bag. The striped $40 sandals were her outfit's most reasonably priced piece by far. Shortly after her final stretch, their already affordable price tag plunged to $28.

Earlier today, Lawrence styled her on-sale Adidas slides. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Some Prime Day shoppers will be understandably sad to see Adidas Sambas still $100. Others will join me in seeing this sale for what it really is: an opportunity to widen their sneaker horizons.