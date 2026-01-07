Step aside, jeans. Leggings are already the most popular celebrity pants of 2026. This week, everyone from Kylie Jenner and Ana de Armas to Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence have styled at least one pair from their athleisure drawer. On January 7, Lawrence took the coziness up a notch in an elevated take on the common denominator in every closet: the leggings and Ugg boots outfit.

Comfort-first fashion girls have always known Uggs and leggings were made to be coupled up. Now, J.Law finally gave the duo its deserved close-up. A Heather gray crewneck and Alo Yoga's Airlift Leggings served as her look's base layers. The $134 black bottoms featured a high-rise waistline, which remained hidden beneath her oversize long-sleeve.

Next, the Die, My Love actor leveled up her basics with The Row's $5,690 cashmere Delores Coat in butter yellow. Lawrence's look jumped to five-figure status once a rare burgundy Lady Bag from The Row joined the mix. (She's getting a good return on the custom, $33,000 alligator investment this week.)

Jennifer Lawrence's Ugg boots and leggings outfit looks equally laid-back and cool. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Each sculpting leg of Lawrence's Alo leggings slid smoothly into her Ugg Classic Short II Boots. The suede, shearling-lined staples matched the Chestnut color of her Micro Boots, which she debuted on Jan. 5. Her $190 tan Classic Shorts also appear to be newbies on her shoe rack—though in 2022, she adored their now sold-out, navy-colored counterparts.

Lawrence is the latest A-lister to trade Ugg slippers for winter-approved Classic Short II boots, following Lily Rose Depp, Dua Lipa, Madison Beer, and more. But few stars have yet to pair them with leggings. So far, oversize jeans or sweatpants have been their top choice.

For Lawrence, 2025 was a surprisingly legging-less year (at least in public). Instead, she tested even sportier alternates, including baggy pinstripe trousers, the track pants trend, or La Ligne's Colby sweatpant-jogger hybrid.

Spring 2026 will mark two years since leggings were regulars in her street style rotation. Back in 2024, she wore the same Alo best-sellers with Haflinger clogs: the Ugg boot's wool older sister.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like her decade-long commitment to Ugg, Lawrence became an Alo girl back in 2018. On the off-chance she does trade trousers for leggings, trust: they're Alo.

Another point Lawrence can guarantee? The Ugg boots and leggings outfit can be much chicer than anyone assumes.