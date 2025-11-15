Lily-Rose Depp Styles Ugg Boots With a Chanel Bag for the Perfect High-Low Moment

While celebrities have been wearing Ugg slippers and sandals all year round, fall is ushering in cozy Ugg boot season, and Lily-Rose Depp just co-signed the returning trend. On a London outing with partner 070 Shake and some friends, Depp paired her Ugg boots with a white leather Chanel bag, perfectly mastering the art of high-low dressing.

While spending time shopping in London suburb Primrose Hill, Depp styled a fitted brown leather jacket with a cream sweater and blue jeans. For accessories, the Nosferatu actress selected a light blue scarf, a pair of light gray Ugg boots, and a sold-out white Chanel Small Tote Bag from the fashion house's Spring Summer 2025 Pre-Collection.

The combination of casual Ugg boots with a sleek Chanel tote bag gave Depp the ideal high-low fashion moment. As winter approaches, it seems as though there's no need to sacrifice cozy footwear, as Uggs pair perfectly with Chanel.

Lily-Rose Depp wears Ugg boots and carries a Chanel bag while walking with a friend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In October 2025, Depp spoke to Harper's BAZAAR UK about her relationship with Chanel. "I've been working with Chanel since I was 15, which is insane," the actress explained. "It's something I've always been familiar with and that I've always admired, through my mum and looking up to the woman that she is and wanting to dress like her and look like her when I was a kid. Chanel has always been inextricably linked with that."

As for Depp's footwear, everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Rihanna has pledged their allegiance to Ugg boots, while Sarah Jessica Parker was recently spotted in the brand's Tazz II slippers.

