This weekend, Harry Styles took center stage on the "Together, Together" Tour in itty-bitty shorts when it was way too hot to perform in trousers. Off stage, Zoë Kravitz styled the track shorts trend during a romantic, mid-heatwave picnic with her fiancé.

In London's Hampstead Heath, far beyond Wembley Stadium's sold-out stands, the power couple kept cool in synchronized off-duty outfits. Kravitz's cobalt blue bottoms appeared a few inches shorter than Styles's elasticized gym shorts. While the pop star chose a plain, charcoal-gray pair, Kravitz sourced Adidas for its signature three-striped shorts.

From there, the Blink Twice director stuck to heatwave-friendly fashion, including a black, spaghetti-strap tank top. She chose the $54, almost-sold-out Bralette Tank from Cou Cou, which she wore on multiple NYC dates with Styles last fall. Meanwhile, Styles matched his fiancée's energy in the raglan T-shirt trend. She wore an almost identical, baby blue version last August.

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Zoë Kravitz's track shorts made her unmissable during a picnic date with Harry Styles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The tall grass made Kravitz's summer shoe trend of choice tricky to ID. However, she's worn soft loafers on repeat since Styles's London residency began earlier this month. Perhaps she stuck to the same leather The Row pair.

Her picnic-proof totes, however, were instantly recognizable. Kravitz carried sunscreen, some snacks, and Styles's camcorder inside the Hortense Hobo Bag from Saint Laurent. Glossy patent leather made the $3,500 carry-all stand out, while its singular chainlink strap complemented her yellow gold engagement ring. The couple also brought an oversize, brown raffia bag along, which Styles carried around London two weeks ago.

Saint Laurent Hortense YSL Ring Leather Hobo Bag $3,500 at Neiman Marcus

Like most fashion girls, Kravitz always saves a spot in her summer survival kit for the track shorts trend. During her Caught Stealing press tour last year, she pulled off the same pair in black with white stripes. Manolo Blahnik mules and a significantly smaller Saint Laurent It bag elevated her graphic tee and track shorts combination.

After running laps around the VIP street style scene in 2024, track shorts are officially a fixture of summer sportif fashion. In recent years, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber paired them with socks-and-loafers, Adidas Samba sneakers, and Repetto ballet flats. As recently as Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 fashion show in mid-May, Zendaya attended the after-party in fresh-from-the-runway, neon yellow shorts.

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Clearly, the newest chapter in Hollywood's ever-evolving track shorts saga involves up-and-coming color trends. Shop the curated edit below accordingly.

Shop the Track Shorts Trend Inspired by Zoë Kravitz