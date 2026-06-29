The Track Shorts Trend Is Zoë Kravitz's Heatwave-Proof Plus-One for a Date With Harry Styles
London's rising temperatures were no match for her picnic outfit.
This weekend, Harry Styles took center stage on the "Together, Together" Tour in itty-bitty shorts when it was way too hot to perform in trousers. Off stage, Zoë Kravitz styled the track shorts trend during a romantic, mid-heatwave picnic with her fiancé.
In London's Hampstead Heath, far beyond Wembley Stadium's sold-out stands, the power couple kept cool in synchronized off-duty outfits. Kravitz's cobalt blue bottoms appeared a few inches shorter than Styles's elasticized gym shorts. While the pop star chose a plain, charcoal-gray pair, Kravitz sourced Adidas for its signature three-striped shorts.
From there, the Blink Twice director stuck to heatwave-friendly fashion, including a black, spaghetti-strap tank top. She chose the $54, almost-sold-out Bralette Tank from Cou Cou, which she wore on multiple NYC dates with Styles last fall. Meanwhile, Styles matched his fiancée's energy in the raglan T-shirt trend. She wore an almost identical, baby blue version last August.
The tall grass made Kravitz's summer shoe trend of choice tricky to ID. However, she's worn soft loafers on repeat since Styles's London residency began earlier this month. Perhaps she stuck to the same leather The Row pair.
Her picnic-proof totes, however, were instantly recognizable. Kravitz carried sunscreen, some snacks, and Styles's camcorder inside the Hortense Hobo Bag from Saint Laurent. Glossy patent leather made the $3,500 carry-all stand out, while its singular chainlink strap complemented her yellow gold engagement ring. The couple also brought an oversize, brown raffia bag along, which Styles carried around London two weeks ago.
Like most fashion girls, Kravitz always saves a spot in her summer survival kit for the track shorts trend. During her Caught Stealing press tour last year, she pulled off the same pair in black with white stripes. Manolo Blahnik mules and a significantly smaller Saint Laurent It bag elevated her graphic tee and track shorts combination.
After running laps around the VIP street style scene in 2024, track shorts are officially a fixture of summer sportif fashion. In recent years, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber paired them with socks-and-loafers, Adidas Samba sneakers, and Repetto ballet flats. As recently as Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 fashion show in mid-May, Zendaya attended the after-party in fresh-from-the-runway, neon yellow shorts.
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Clearly, the newest chapter in Hollywood's ever-evolving track shorts saga involves up-and-coming color trends. Shop the curated edit below accordingly.
Shop the Track Shorts Trend Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.