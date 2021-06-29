You'll no longer find leggings on the long list of fashion offenders. In fact, designers have written athleisure into their trendy fashion playbooks. Leggings, crop tops, and biker shorts are leading the charge, deemed worthy of many Fashion Week catwalks. And that means they are acceptable attire in places beyond the gym. Wear active-ish pieces alone or marry cut-out bodysuits, flouncy tennis skirts, and cleverly crafted tank tops with every day pieces. With the right styling tips and tricks, athleisurewear outfits can bend to almost any occasion. Here, our must-have pieces and what to wear them with.

The Bodysuit

(Image credit: Diego Armando Mendora)

(Image credit: Diego Armando Mendora)

Make a one-and-done bodysuit your secret wardrobe weapon. Wear it solo or paired with leggings or joggers. (For a night out, swap in high-waisted jeans.) On chillier days, they're the ideal base layer under sweatshirts and blazers. Add a fanny pack for extra points.

The Biker Short

(Image credit: Diego Armando Mendora)

(Image credit: Diego Armando Mendora)

A stretch-with-you biker short can be the ultimate fashion chameleon. Wearing them with an oversized tee gives your look a deliberately sporty feel; choosing a pair in a luxe material, like lace, then adding a button-down top and ballet flats is more sophisticated.

The Crop Top

(Image credit: Diego Armando Mendora)

(Image credit: Diego Armando Mendora)

A tank that bares just a sliver of stomach is subtler than a sports bra, but can support you just the same. With eye-catching graphics and strategically placed strap designs, a crop-cut top is the perfect accompaniment for skirts, track shorts, and wide-leg trousers. Have fun with your accessories.