The Best Athleisure Outfits to Wear Anywhere
No need to break a sweat.
By Sara Holzman published
You'll no longer find leggings on the long list of fashion offenders. In fact, designers have written athleisure into their trendy fashion playbooks. Leggings, crop tops, and biker shorts are leading the charge, deemed worthy of many Fashion Week catwalks. And that means they are acceptable attire in places beyond the gym. Wear active-ish pieces alone or marry cut-out bodysuits, flouncy tennis skirts, and cleverly crafted tank tops with every day pieces. With the right styling tips and tricks, athleisurewear outfits can bend to almost any occasion. Here, our must-have pieces and what to wear them with.
The Bodysuit
Make a one-and-done bodysuit your secret wardrobe weapon. Wear it solo or paired with leggings or joggers. (For a night out, swap in high-waisted jeans.) On chillier days, they're the ideal base layer under sweatshirts and blazers. Add a fanny pack for extra points.
The Biker Short
A stretch-with-you biker short can be the ultimate fashion chameleon. Wearing them with an oversized tee gives your look a deliberately sporty feel; choosing a pair in a luxe material, like lace, then adding a button-down top and ballet flats is more sophisticated.
The Crop Top
A tank that bares just a sliver of stomach is subtler than a sports bra, but can support you just the same. With eye-catching graphics and strategically placed strap designs, a crop-cut top is the perfect accompaniment for skirts, track shorts, and wide-leg trousers. Have fun with your accessories.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
“It’s Nice To Be At Home”: Dakota Johnson Reveals New Details Of Her Famously Private Relationship With Chris Martin
With a home like theirs, well, it's no surprise.
By Julie Tremaine
-
Your Eyebrows Are Calling Out for a Good Brush
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
Waterproof Eyeliners That Can Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla