What Trench Coat? Winter 2026 Belongs to the Duster Trend

In 2013, Mary-Kate Olsen made waves at the Met Gala in a silky, yellow robe-like Balmain coat featuring floral embroidery. More than 10 years later, showstopping dusters with fur trim, flowy sleeves, and a velvet or satin finish are once again reclaiming their status as one of the biggest coat trends of 2026.
While versions of the intricately embroidered coat have been around since the Qing Dynasty, their comeback this year can be credited to Conner Ives. The 30-year-old designer behind the viral "Protect the Dolls" tee showed the first iteration of the Silk Robe—a hip-grazing black style with a fur-covered collar and cuffs—on the Fall/Winter 2025 runway.
The Demi Couture Reconstituted Vintage Fur and Silk Robe
Early in the year, Kravitz debuted a bespoke icy blue robe by Conner Ives at a Saturday Night Liveafter-party with her fiancé, Harry Styles. Then, over the summer, the Spring 2026 show's neon green version caught the eye of Sienna Miller, who styled it with an equally boudoir-inspired slip dress.
The numbers are supporting the surge in popularity. Fashion search engine Lyst praised the label's 49% quarter-on-quarter growth for Q3, highlighting how "the London-based designer draw[s] on American identity, nostalgia, and vintage clothing, with many pieces made using deadstock or vintage garments."
Ives aside, the outerwear department seems to be dipping into the archives. From military jackets andfunnel-neck finds to leather bombers, the year's biggest trends (beloved by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Bella Hadid, and Jenner) have sat on vintage store coat racks for decades. For proof, look back to the '70s, when Penny Lane coats, mid- to long-length styles with nearly identical trim along the collar and cuffs, were all the rage.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Yes, Conner Ives—and his class of casually cool coats—is leading the robe-looking charge, but the Hollywood-wide duster domination doesn't stop there. This week, Lawrence (who wore Ives's original Demi Couture Robe on a red carpet in Oct. 2025) tested Colleen Allen's velvety take on the trend.
The chartreuse-colored coat sold out, but not just because it was spotted on Lawrence. Thanks to Fall 2026 Couture collections from Zuhair Murad, Balenciaga, Stéphane Rolland, and more, sidewalk-sweeping styles with opulent outer shells are a hot ticket item this winter.
What goes around comes around; dusters are no exception. The silhouette—complete with structured shoulders, statement lapels, and a calf-sweeping hem—won over Ashley Olsen, Kravitz, Jenner, and more in 2023. One year later, coats with shearling or fur collars (seen on Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Katie Holmes) traded places with the relaxed rendition. Meanwhile, Chloé and Burberry presented ankle-length Penny Lane-adjacent pieces.
That's not to say today's robe trend feels outdated or overdone. In fact, with the recent uptick in fur-garnished designs, it seems style setters realized they're a perfect pick for the holiday season. Think about it: They're just as warm as puffer coats, except twice as elegant. And you won't need to wrap a bulky scarf around your neck—their chunky fur collars will have the same effect. Even if you go the shearling-less route à la Lawrence, indoor-outdoor dusters adorned in velvet, silk, or satin prioritize comfort like a polished bathrobe.
Take it from the aforementioned A-listers: Dusters have the potential to romanticize everything, from errand runs to festive family get-togethers.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.