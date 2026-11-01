What Trench Coat? Winter 2026 Belongs to the Duster Trend

The embellished robe-style silhouette is back—yet again.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
collage of celebrities wearing the robe duster trend for winter 2026
(Image credit: Backgrid, @haileybieber, @danixmichelle)

In 2013, Mary-Kate Olsen made waves at the Met Gala in a silky, yellow robe-like Balmain coat featuring floral embroidery. More than 10 years later, showstopping dusters with fur trim, flowy sleeves, and a velvet or satin finish are once again reclaiming their status as one of the biggest coat trends of 2026.

While versions of the intricately embroidered coat have been around since the Qing Dynasty, their comeback this year can be credited to Conner Ives. The 30-year-old designer behind the viral "Protect the Dolls" tee showed the first iteration of the Silk Robe—a hip-grazing black style with a fur-covered collar and cuffs—on the Fall/Winter 2025 runway.

Since then, Ives revisited the intricately embroidered piece for Spring 2026, Fall 2026, and most recently, Spring 2027. Now, the dramatic, "demi couture" design, made from crepe silk satin and vintage fur, has earned endorsements from Zoë Kravitz, Sienna Miller, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, and Laura Harrier.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Jennifer Lawrence wore the Conner Ives silk robe in October 2025

Last October, Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet in the first Conner Ives coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Harrier wore the fur-trimmed robe trend in September 2026

Then, Laura Harrier brought the same silky black style to Paris Fashion Week in Sept. 2026.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Early in the year, Kravitz debuted a bespoke icy blue robe by Conner Ives at a Saturday Night Live after-party with her fiancé, Harry Styles. Then, over the summer, the Spring 2026 show's neon green version caught the eye of Sienna Miller, who styled it with an equally boudoir-inspired slip dress.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wore the fur-trimmed robe trend at a SNL after-party in March 2026

Zoë Kravitz debuted the Conner Ives coat at an SNL party in March 2026.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Sienna Miller wore a silk slip dress with the fur-trimmed robe trend in June 2026

Sienna Miller's neon green shade made the Conner Ives coat a surprisingly perfect-for-summer pick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to Oct. 2026, and Bieber boarded the Silk Robe bandwagon with a sold-out, cherry blossom-embroidered style. And, as recently as this week, Kendall Jenner wore the opening coat from Conner Ives's Fall 2026 collection—a butter yellow, calf-sweeping version—to a dinner date with Dakota Johnson.

The numbers are supporting the surge in popularity. Fashion search engine Lyst praised the label's 49% quarter-on-quarter growth for Q3, highlighting how "the London-based designer draw[s] on American identity, nostalgia, and vintage clothing, with many pieces made using deadstock or vintage garments."

Hailey Bieber wore the fur-trimmed robe trend in October 16, 2026

Hailey Bieber showed off her new Conner Ives find on Instagram.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Ives aside, the outerwear department seems to be dipping into the archives. From military jackets and funnel-neck finds to leather bombers, the year's biggest trends (beloved by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Bella Hadid, and Jenner) have sat on vintage store coat racks for decades. For proof, look back to the '70s, when Penny Lane coats, mid- to long-length styles with nearly identical trim along the collar and cuffs, were all the rage.

Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner grabbed dinner in off-duty outfits and ballet flats

This week, Kendall Jenner—and her new Conner Ives coat—joined Dakota Johnson for dinner in L.A.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Yes, Conner Ives—and his class of casually cool coats—is leading the robe-looking charge, but the Hollywood-wide duster domination doesn't stop there. This week, Lawrence (who wore Ives's original Demi Couture Robe on a red carpet in Oct. 2025) tested Colleen Allen's velvety take on the trend.

The chartreuse-colored coat sold out, but not just because it was spotted on Lawrence. Thanks to Fall 2026 Couture collections from Zuhair Murad, Balenciaga, Stéphane Rolland, and more, sidewalk-sweeping styles with opulent outer shells are a hot ticket item this winter.

Jennifer Lawrence wore the robe trend with black bottoms and matching loafers on October 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Lawrence is playing with non-Conner Ives robe coats.

(Image credit: Cover Images)

A model wore an elongated robe-like coat at the Balenciaga Fall 2026 Couture show

Balenciaga showcased a similar fur-free coat for the Fall 2026 Couture collection.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wore a robe-style coat at the St&amp;eacute;phane Rolland Fall 2026 Couture show

Stéphane Rolland followed suit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wore a velvet coat at the Zuhair Murad Fall 2026 Couture show

This Zuhair Murad coat is the moody version of Lawrence's Colleen Allen look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

What goes around comes around; dusters are no exception. The silhouette—complete with structured shoulders, statement lapels, and a calf-sweeping hem—won over Ashley Olsen, Kravitz, Jenner, and more in 2023. One year later, coats with shearling or fur collars (seen on Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Katie Holmes) traded places with the relaxed rendition. Meanwhile, Chloé and Burberry presented ankle-length Penny Lane-adjacent pieces.

That's not to say today's robe trend feels outdated or overdone. In fact, with the recent uptick in fur-garnished designs, it seems style setters realized they're a perfect pick for the holiday season. Think about it: They're just as warm as puffer coats, except twice as elegant. And you won't need to wrap a bulky scarf around your neck—their chunky fur collars will have the same effect. Even if you go the shearling-less route à la Lawrence, indoor-outdoor dusters adorned in velvet, silk, or satin prioritize comfort like a polished bathrobe.

Take it from the aforementioned A-listers: Dusters have the potential to romanticize everything, from errand runs to festive family get-togethers.

Shop the Duster Trend Inspired by Celebrities

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.