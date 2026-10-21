Forget French-Girl Style, I’m Dressing Like a London It Girl This Fall and Winter

Don't get me wrong: I'll always save spots on my mood board for style setters in Paris, Denmark, New York, and L.A. But right now, British babes like Sienna Miller, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Cynthia Erivo are exuding the most effortless, "I look this luxe without even trying" energy with fall-to-winter trends.
For instance, this fall, Edgar-Jones, Erivo, and Alexa Chung are playing with pops of red. Better yet, they're styling the fresh-from-London-Fashion-Week shade with other seasonal essentials. Edgar-Jones, for one, wore her tomato-tinted sweater over winter whites; Erivo's military jacket boasted crimson-colored buttons; and Chung paired her Prada pencil skirt with a raspberry-red cardigan.
Beyond color trends, striking silhouettes and festive fabrics (see: balloon pants and corduroy coats) have also earned endorsements from fashion people across the pond. All this to say? Fall/Winter 2026 offers enough London girl-beloved trends to upgrade my entire cold-weather wardrobe.
Pencil Skirts
For me, taking cues from Alexa Chung is the easiest way to look like a British cool girl. Case in point: the posh pencil skirt she showcased at Milan Fashion Week. Sure, everyone from Prada and Ferragamo to Chanel and Altuzarra presented different takes on the trend, but Chung's classic cardigan and slingback stilettos gave it an office-to-pub feel I am craving this season.
MANGO
Straight Leather-Look Skirt
Banana Republic
Ponte Pintuck Pencil Skirt
Gap
Plaid Easy Knee-Length Skirt
Military Jackets
This fall, Daisy Edgar-Jones wasn't the only Londoner to join the military jacket army. Cynthia Erivo saluted the statuesque trend, too, wearing a cropped Ralph Lauren coat covered in epaulettes, braided cords, and splashes of strawberry.
ASTR the Label
D'arcy Frog Fastening Jacket
MANGO
Fitted Jacket With Band Collar
Free People
Fitted Velvet Military Jacket
Pops of Red
Yes, red dominated the post-show style scene at New York Fashion Week, but primary pops of color aren't reserved just for the Big Apple's settlers. Daisy Edgar-Jones made herself unmissable in a tomato-tinted sweater, which shone even brighter beside stark white pants and black accessories.
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Gap
CashSoft Crew Sweater
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck™ Sweater
Banana Republic
Italian Cotton-Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater
Corduroy
Last month, before Dakota Johnson debuted brown corduroy bottoms in Beverly Hills, California, Sienna Miller confirmed Cords Season is back. Instead of picking predictable velvety pants, the actor looked autumnal in a caramel corduroy trench coat by Barbour (an outerwear option I didn't even know existed). The best part? Her exact oversized style is still available to shop for $550.
100% Merino Wool Shawl Collar Long Coat in Heather Bone
Balloon Pants
Now, London girls adore denim as much as Parisians, but that's not to say they play it safe in the pants department. During the East of Eden press tour, Florence Pugh modernized her peplum, Victorian-inspired Chloé blouse with balloon pants. The actor's exact bottoms are still available, but this silhouette is even more striking in unconventional colors.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.