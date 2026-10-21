Forget French-Girl Style, I’m Dressing Like a London It Girl This Fall and Winter

Everyone from Daisy Edgar-Jones to Cynthia Erivo has become my blueprint.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
collage of fall-winter 2026 trends worn by London girls
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, I treated myself to a French girl Fall, complete with ballet flats, trench coats, and Levi's jeans. Then, Scandi Girl Spring—in all its semi-sheer glory—took over my regular street style rotation. Now, for Fall/Winter 2026, I'm living in the London Girl Look: pencil skirts, military jackets, and more cold-weather-worthy trends beloved by the chicest celebrity Londoners.

Don't get me wrong: I'll always save spots on my mood board for style setters in Paris, Denmark, New York, and L.A. But right now, British babes like Sienna Miller, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Cynthia Erivo are exuding the most effortless, "I look this luxe without even trying" energy with fall-to-winter trends.

For instance, this fall, Edgar-Jones, Erivo, and Alexa Chung are playing with pops of red. Better yet, they're styling the fresh-from-London-Fashion-Week shade with other seasonal essentials. Edgar-Jones, for one, wore her tomato-tinted sweater over winter whites; Erivo's military jacket boasted crimson-colored buttons; and Chung paired her Prada pencil skirt with a raspberry-red cardigan.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Beyond color trends, striking silhouettes and festive fabrics (see: balloon pants and corduroy coats) have also earned endorsements from fashion people across the pond. All this to say? Fall/Winter 2026 offers enough London girl-beloved trends to upgrade my entire cold-weather wardrobe.

Pencil Skirts

fall winter trends worn by London girls: Alexa Chung&#039;s pencil skirt

Alexa Chung wore the pencil skirt trend for Fall/Winter 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For me, taking cues from Alexa Chung is the easiest way to look like a British cool girl. Case in point: the posh pencil skirt she showcased at Milan Fashion Week. Sure, everyone from Prada and Ferragamo to Chanel and Altuzarra presented different takes on the trend, but Chung's classic cardigan and slingback stilettos gave it an office-to-pub feel I am craving this season.

Military Jackets

fall winter trends worn by London girls: Cynthia Erivo&#039;s military jacket

Cynthia Erivo wore the military jacket trend for Fall/Winter 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This fall, Daisy Edgar-Jones wasn't the only Londoner to join the military jacket army. Cynthia Erivo saluted the statuesque trend, too, wearing a cropped Ralph Lauren coat covered in epaulettes, braided cords, and splashes of strawberry.

Pops of Red

fall winter trends worn by London girls: Daisy Edgar-Jones&#039;s pop of red

Daisy Edgar-Jones wore the red color trend for Fall/Winter 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, red dominated the post-show style scene at New York Fashion Week, but primary pops of color aren't reserved just for the Big Apple's settlers. Daisy Edgar-Jones made herself unmissable in a tomato-tinted sweater, which shone even brighter beside stark white pants and black accessories.

Corduroy

fall winter trends worn by London girls: Sienna Miller&#039;s corduroy trench coat

Sienna Miller wore the corduroy trend for Fall/Winter 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, before Dakota Johnson debuted brown corduroy bottoms in Beverly Hills, California, Sienna Miller confirmed Cords Season is back. Instead of picking predictable velvety pants, the actor looked autumnal in a caramel corduroy trench coat by Barbour (an outerwear option I didn't even know existed). The best part? Her exact oversized style is still available to shop for $550.

Winter Whites

fall winter trends worn by London girls: Dua Lipa&#039;s winter whites

Dua Lipa wore the winter whites trend for Fall/Winter 2026.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The "no white after Labor Day" rule doesn't apply to London girls. For proof, see the almost all-white look that Dua Lipa put together last weekend. The pop star styled a classic white T-shirt with completely colorless jeans, and a taupe trench coat and black boots as fit-for-fall twists.

Balloon Pants

fall winter trends worn by London girls: Florence Pugh&#039;s balloon pants

Florence Pugh wore the balloon pants trend for Fall/Winter 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, London girls adore denim as much as Parisians, but that's not to say they play it safe in the pants department. During the East of Eden press tour, Florence Pugh modernized her peplum, Victorian-inspired Chloé blouse with balloon pants. The actor's exact bottoms are still available, but this silhouette is even more striking in unconventional colors.

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.