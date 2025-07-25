Surely I can't be the only moviegoer to opt out of watching trailers. To get me into an AMC, all I need is an elevator pitch: the cast list, the genre, the faintest sketch of the plot. The rest I'll digest with popcorn in hand and my eyes glued to the screen.

When The Devil Wears Prada announced its highly-anticipated sequel, I obviously planned to ignore teasers in all forms. I was too young to see the 2006 original in theaters. This time around, I yearned to view Anne Hathaway in all her Chanel-clad glory up on the silver screen—not my phone screen.

On July 21, however, The Devil Wears Prada 2 thwarted my plan. Without warning, Andy Sachs (a.k.a. Hathaway) appeared on my Instagram feed, dressed in Chanel dad sandals and a denim maxi skirt. This singular moment opened the costume floodgates, and now, the Prada-verse is all I see online. Paparazzi photographers and amateur TikTokers are busier than ever, prepped with their widest-lens cameras and cell phones to capture Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, or all three back in action.

On day one, Anne Hathaway was spotted in Chanel sandals and a denim maxi skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway has been on set for less than a week, and already, she's been spotted in five Andy Sachs sets. That's at least a quarter of the movie (or a singular makeover montage set to Madonna's "Vogue"). One of her most viral looks so far was her first suit, a cross between Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly's moody color palette in the first film and an Aritzia summer sale rack.

In theory, her tailored waist coat, Golden Goose ankle boots, and vintage Coach bag didn't spoil the plot. It did confirm Andy's workwear aesthetic has taken a turn that aligns with her story. By the time it's projected on an 120-inch screen next May, I might be underwhelmed—because I know it's coming.

Andy Sachs looked oh-so frazzled in a pinstripe two-piece. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours later, my phone pinged again with another Hathaway sighting. Dressed in a $7,900 Gabriela Hearst gown, the Oscar winner seemingly gave away a major plot point: She's back at Runway.

While en route to the Hampton Jitney bus, Andy was impossible to miss in multi-color beachwear, plus a Runway garment bag hanging from her carry-on suitcase. This confused thousands of fans online: At the end of the first film, after all, Andy quit her journalist job at the top-tier, yet toxic, publication. So, did you just toss your phone in the water fountain for fun, Andy? Or, did you realize Miranda was right—and everyone does, in fact, want this?

That same day, Anne revealed she's back at Runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I shouldn't be surprised paparazzi are posted up on every corner. Nearly twenty years have passed since the first movie and its cultural cachet has only grown in that time. (How many times have you recited the trickle-down cerulean speech? Exactly.) Photos of the set are in high demand, and each one sets off its own mini discourse about the brands the actors are wearing, the way they're styled, and what it all could possibly mean. Of course photographers are going the distance to snap a sneak peek. Some are even shooting through a 30-story high rise, which appears to be Runway magazine's new home. (Another spoiler sabotaged by paparazzi.)

Still, in art and in life, nothing gets past Miranda Priestly. On July 23, Streep waved to photographers from one of the highest floors while she was in character.

Another now-viral TikTok revealed Miranda, Andy, and Stanley Tucci's character, Nigel Kipling, are all working together again—on 6th Avenue, no less. There goes my dream of Andy launching her own magazine without an ounce of Miranda's input.

The clip also included the name of a potential new publication: Adore. The title appeared on the office's large TV, while Hathaway smiled at fans in another never-before-seen white T-shirt, matching trousers, and a navy blue blazer.

It's almost a rite of passage for New York City films to have their costumes photographed while the project is still in production. Last summer, Dakota Johnson's Materialists got the same paparazzi treatment. Marie Claire ID'ed every outfit months before the rom-com released in June 2025.

However, the sartorial stakes weren't nearly as high for Materialists as they are for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Johnson's character, a high-profile matchmaker, dressed well enough, but fashion wasn't an integral part of the plot. By knowing who and what Miranda and Andy are wearing, we could be robbing ourselves of major gasps in the theater. A single garment bag seemingly answered the question we've been asking ourselves for two decades, after all.

On July 23, Meryl broke the internet in her first Miranda Priestly moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since The Devil Wears Prada 2 is filming mostly in NYC, far away from 20th Century Studios' lot, hoping for zero spoilers appears to be a pipe dream. Even the studio itself shared Hathaway's first two outfits on Instagram. From now until May 1, 2026, however, I'll do my best to scroll past any more posts. I'm trying to preserve the integrity of cinema, people.

And who knows? Maybe it was the cast's plan all along. Perhaps they're showing the laidback looks now and reserving more extravagant costumes for May 1. Besides, if Meryl Streep didn't want to be seen, the legend has the power of three Academy Awards to ensure she remained invisible. Was this was a ploy to get audiences talking? If so, congratulations. It worked.