Believe it or not, the red carpet arrivals of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci weren't the grand finale at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City. The "Prada 4" shined a spotlight on their mystery co-star, Lady Gaga, whose surprise step-and-repeat confirmed her role in the sequel.

One week after Gaga shocked fans with "Runway," a single she and Doechii wrote just for the film, the Grammy winner shut down Lincoln Center in a 10-year-old vintage pull. Styling sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo (the same creatives that helped Olivia Rodrigo find Jane Birkin's dress) secured a strapless, black mermaid gown from Saint Laurent Fall 2016. Gaga opted out of the runway show's thick belt and shoulder-padded jacket, a move that let the design's sleek simplicity shine. Every element looked custom-made to her measurements, especially the V-shaped bodice's razor-sharp edges. From there, the otherwise-skintight silhouette flared out right above her knees into an elongated train.

Lady Gaga struck a pose on The Devil Wears Prada 2 red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga has always been one of Hollywood's most chameleonic shapeshifters. In an instant, she can transform from Mother Monster into a movie star worthy of a feature in Runway magazine. But she'll always carry a piece of her punk-rock roots with her, even at her first movie premiere since Sept. 2024.

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Gaga revealed avant-garde Mary Janes beneath her petticoated train, courtesy of Matières Fécales's Fall 2025 collaboration with Christian Louboutin. The platform, patent toe boxes appeared extra-pointy, while the six-inch stilettos curved away from the red-bottom soles. Since joining Gaga's shoe rack last October, she's styled them in Barcelona, Paris, and now, New York City. (The platforms were certainly broken in beforehand.) Where will the dynamic duo travel to next?

A moment for Mother Monster's peekaboo pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like Hathaway and her necklace-free décolletage, Gaga went the statement studs route with Celeste Earrings from Tiffany & Co.'s 2024 Blue Book Collection. Seven-carat, pavé diamond strands inspired by a bird's wings unfurled from two-carat, cushion-cut diamonds. To finish, the "Shallow" singer slipped on her million-dollar engagement ring as her only other sparkler.

Of course Gaga was frosted to the nines in Tiffany & Co. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga's Devil Wears Prada 2 serve might feel more subdued for the musician, but for the actor, it's right on cue. She adores similar strapless silhouettes on red carpets. For instance, she wore an almost-identical trumpet gown by McQueen to the 2019 Academy Awards, where she became an Oscar winner. Since Gaga is playing herself in the sequel, perhaps she'll attend the film's fictional Met Gala in something just as glamorous.

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