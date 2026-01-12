The Best 2026 Golden Globes After-Party Looks Keep the Glamour Going

Once host Nikki Glaser closed the curtain on the 2026 Golden Globes, celebrities zoomed from the Beverly Hills Hotel to the next location—no, not their Hollywood homes, but rather the most star-studded after parties in town.

The industry's elite wasted no time trading their red carpet looks for more comfortable ensembles, though their definition of "comfortable" ranged from fresh-off-the-runway finds to not-so-vintage vintage. Stars split up between three major award season soirées: one hosted by Nikki Glaser, another by Netflix, and the last by Vas J. Morgan.

Glaser's get-together was perhaps the most elevated, welcoming guests like Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lopez in fresh floor-length gowns. Morgan brought out actors' more relaxed sides—Zoë Kravitz, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas, and Blackpink's Lisa all toned it down in sheer or thigh-grazing dresses. Netflix's bash married the two, proven by Amal Clooney in a chainmail Versace mini.

No matter their post-show style, a time was had at 2026 Golden Globes after parties, so prepare to feel major FOMO from last night's looks.

Amal Clooney

The Clooneys were all smiles at Netflix's Golden Globes after party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though George Clooney's Jay Kelly didn't score any wins at the 2026 Golden Globes, the Clooneys still shined at Netflix's after party. The human rights activist traded her crimson red Balmain gown for an olive green Versace mini, made of metallic mesh. Strategically-placed pins held the boatneck top and skirt together, complementing her yellow gold Gianvito Rossi pumps, Cartier earrings, and clutch.

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz's second Saint Laurent look was her Golden Globes gown's mini me. (Image credit: Backgrid)

You may recognize the sheer lace bodice on Kravitz's after-party look—that's because stylist Danielle Goldberg outfitted her in the mini version of her boudoir-inspired, Saint Laurent red carpet gown. Even her button-back Jessica McCormack earrings and Saint Laurent mules remained the same. The only difference? Kravitz's first slip's yellow waist ribbon was nowhere to be found.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson went back to Balenciaga black at Netflix's soirée. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karla Welch styled Tessa Thompson in Balenciaga for both the Golden Globes ceremony and after parties. She changed into a leather little black dress with a curved feather hem (inspired by Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut collection) for the latter.

Elle and Dakota Fanning

The Fanning sisters proved they're fashion forces, both on and off the red carpet. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Elle and Dakota Fanning walked the Golden Globes red carpet separately, but they were side by side on the after-party scene. Perhaps they changed looks in the same stretcher van—they do share a stylist in Samantha McMillen, after all. Elle led the way into Morgan's L.A. party wearing a plunging black dress, while Dakota followed closely behind in a pink, feather-lined gown.

Teyana Taylor

Marie Claire's former cover star celebrated her Golden Globes win comfortably. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Teyana Taylor was all smiles after winning her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture. Her custom Schiaparelli gown—in all its exposed thong glory—peeked out from beneath a graffiti-inspired coat from Satoshi Nakamoto. Her bright red slippers looked spray-painted, too.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone styled her fringed slip skirt from the red carpet with a cozy cardigan for the after parties. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Emma Stone has never been one to conduct a sartorial one-eighty between award show pit stops. This year, the Oscar winner (and stylist Petra Flannery) kept her fringe butter yellow skirt from the Golden Globes red carpet in rotation, swapping her crop top for a fuzzy white cardigan. Louis Vuitton's Pochette Métis Bag secured Stone's essentials.

Charli xcx

Charli xcx proved she's no naked dressing novice at an after party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Charli xcx held down the fort at the Chateau Marmont in a pair of pinstriped trousers and a sheer button-down. The ribbed, ruffle-trimmed long-sleeved blouse revealed a nude bra underneath, which felt surprisingly laid-back for the statement lingerie supporter.

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow channeled Old Hollywood at Netflix's event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hunting Wives star looked every bit a Golden Globes regular at the Netflix after-party, too. Her second, cap-sleeve gown evoked Old Hollywood charm with tiered strings of horizontal beads, while the bustier bodice aligned it with the red carpet corset trend.

Lisa

Blackpink's Lisa gave naked dressing a modest twist. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Blackpink's Lisa switched dresses twice at the 2026 Golden Globes—first from a sheer Jacquemus number into a Thom Brown Spring 2026 select to present the award for Best Male Actor—Television. Once the broadcast wrapped, she traded that for a naked Enfants Riches Déprimés dress, featuring an opaque bow at the neckline and a contrasting waistline, which added dimension.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas pulled off sheer lace with ease at Morgan's party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Similar to Kravitz, Ana de Armas attended Morgan's affair in a flirtier version of her Golden Globes red carpet look: a Louis Vuitton maxi made up of entirely transparent lace. She carried the brand's Malle Bag boasting the famous Monogram print, just like her double LV gym bags from last week.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show outside Glaser's after-hours event. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Chopra Jonas revived the red carpet corset trend at Glaser's invite-only event. Hers was delicately draped beneath a gray cowl neck and matching waistband.

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo kept fans on their toes in a non-naked dress outside Glaser's after party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With a red carpet gown that naked, fans expected J.Lo to go even sultrier for the Golden Globes after parties, but she went the rhinestone route instead. A Tamara Ralph Fall 2025 Haute Couture gown caught stylists' Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi eyes on the runway, presumably for its hand-beaded bodice and fringed bust.