Thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy, I Know How to Style Spring's 2026 White Tank Top Trend Right Now
The cold never bothered us anyway.
Even in the heart of winter, white tank tops are stuck to me like second skin. You wouldn't know it, since mine are stacked beneath sweaters and classic outerwear, but they're there. Now, with Anya Taylor-Joy as my guide, I'm ready to give them some forward-facing styling. She proved a plain white tank can be the main event when it's paired with a seasonal skirt. Needless to say, I know which celebrity look I'm recreating this weekend.
Taylor-Joy traded a front-row seat at London Fashion Week for a date night with her husband, Malcolm McRae, at San Vincente Bungalows in L.A on February 22. She was photographed post-dinner wearing a white, scoop-next tank, a.k.a. the easy-to-elevate essential in every fashion girl's top drawer. In lieu of a jacket, Taylor-Joy slipped on a skintight, fur-trimmed bolero. Its ribbed, teddy bear brown exterior juxtaposed the satin sheen of her mint green pencil skirt. Square-toe, olive green kitten heels boasted an almost-identical semigloss garnish. Not a single sparkler—nor a Dior by Jonathan Anderson handbag—accessorized the actor's outfit. The result? Her white tank top took center stage.
Knowing Taylor-Joy, she didn't just throw on the white tank five minutes before dinner. Her love for a runway show suggests she watched it become a Spring 2026 trend from her front-row seats last September. Everyone from Tibi and Victoria Beckham to Fforme and Patbo helped boost white tanks to the same status as white T-shirts: They're a street style staple with relaxed roots, but the ability to turn lavish with the correct separates.
Most stark white styles featured curved, U-shaped necklines like Taylor-Joy's. Every once and a while, squared silhouettes like Ferrari's would break the mold. Meanwhile, Beckham slashed a stomach cutout into her already-sheer Spring 2026 tank. Patbo, Leuder, Mossi, and Vetements played around with graphic lettering on busts and beyond.
Fall 2026 trend reports are set to share the same tank-centric fate as their predecessors. Leuder, Private Policy, and Michael Kors styled white versions on their most recent runways. Dior and Chanel even gave tanks a Haute Couture makeover last month in Paris. All this to say? Taylor-Joy isn't the only one influencing my White Tank Top Spring. My favorite luxury houses approve, too.
Shop the White Tank Top Trend Inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.