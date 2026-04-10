The skirt suit trend is coming in hot for spring—and, thanks to brands like Chanel, Dior, and Ferragamo, it's as sultry as it is seasonal. Michaela Coel proved as much on April 9 in a fresh-from-the-runway riff on the once-office-friendly 'fit.

Simultaneous press tours for The Christophers and Mother Mary brought the Emmy winner to New York City, where stylist Nell Kalonji suited her up in navy blue jacket and mini skirt from Ferragamo's Fall 2026 collection. The collarless top wasn't your typical blazer, thanks to unique button placements atop her shoulders and down the front. Much like the model, Coel left one button beneath her bust undone, revealing a small but saucy cut-out. Her micro mini was equally alluring, with contrasting origami-esque folds in stark white. She even borrowed $1,150 patent leather mules from the brand which introduced black into her moody color story.

Michaela Coel took to NYC's street style scene in a sultry take on the skirt suit trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coel's skirt suit on the Ferragamo Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Tracking down Coel's suit skirt would require a stylist like Kalonji, since the collection won't land in stores until late summer, but her top-handle, bowling-esque bag from Studio Amelia is shoppable for $475. The Australian label is beloved for its strappy shoes (as seen on Kendall and Kylie Jenner), but purses could be next on the It-item track. Coel popped on tortoiseshell sunglasses as her finishing touch.

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Studio Amelia Adler Top Handle Bag $475 at studioamelia.co

Coel is the latest A-lister to embrace a sultrier take on the skirt suit, following Camila Morrone in Gucci, Angel Reese in LaQuan Smith, and Kylie Jenner in vintage Mugler. Shop styles inspired by Coel, below.

Shop the Skirt Suit Trend Inspired by Michaela Coel