Michaela Coel Gives Spring 2026's Skirt Suit Trend a Sultry Twist in Ferragamo
It looks more alluring than ever.
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The skirt suit trend is coming in hot for spring—and, thanks to brands like Chanel, Dior, and Ferragamo, it's as sultry as it is seasonal. Michaela Coel proved as much on April 9 in a fresh-from-the-runway riff on the once-office-friendly 'fit.
Simultaneous press tours for The Christophers and Mother Mary brought the Emmy winner to New York City, where stylist Nell Kalonji suited her up in navy blue jacket and mini skirt from Ferragamo's Fall 2026 collection. The collarless top wasn't your typical blazer, thanks to unique button placements atop her shoulders and down the front. Much like the model, Coel left one button beneath her bust undone, revealing a small but saucy cut-out. Her micro mini was equally alluring, with contrasting origami-esque folds in stark white. She even borrowed $1,150 patent leather mules from the brand which introduced black into her moody color story.
Tracking down Coel's suit skirt would require a stylist like Kalonji, since the collection won't land in stores until late summer, but her top-handle, bowling-esque bag from Studio Amelia is shoppable for $475. The Australian label is beloved for its strappy shoes (as seen on Kendall and Kylie Jenner), but purses could be next on the It-item track. Coel popped on tortoiseshell sunglasses as her finishing touch.Article continues below
Coel is the latest A-lister to embrace a sultrier take on the skirt suit, following Camila Morrone in Gucci, Angel Reese in LaQuan Smith, and Kylie Jenner in vintage Mugler. Shop styles inspired by Coel, below.
Shop the Skirt Suit Trend Inspired by Michaela Coel
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.