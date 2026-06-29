Aryna Sabalenka's First Wimbledon 2026 Serve Comes With Heaps of Diamonds and Emeralds
Peep her $32,700 take on the anklet trend.
Serena Williams and Anna Kournikova both wore engagement rings the size of a tennis ball during Wimbledon matches past. That said, there’s a precedent for Aryna Sabalenka to sport over 60 carats of diamonds and emeralds during her first Wimbledon 2026 match.
On June 29, the Belarusian athlete returned to London's Centre Court with a new, bespoke set of good luck charms. Wimbledon's grass courts and Sabalenka's birthstone inspired New York-based jewelry brand Material Good to sculpt each of her yellow gold sparklers around emerald gemstones.
First, the Aryna Axis Necklace emerged from beneath Sabalenka's sleeveless, stark-white tennis dress from the NikeCourt Heritage collection. 41 chocolate brown, diamond ovals encircled the nape of her neck, accented by ten heart-shaped emerald charms.
Since Wimbledon's all-white dress code doesn't say anything about jewelry, Sabalenka said, "Why not?" to matching earrings. She selected coordinating brown diamond studs for her earring stack, accented with heart-shaped emerald charms underneath. Together, the oval and heart pair retails for $47,200.
Contrary to Williams and Kournikova, Sabalenka left her four-month-old engagement ring in her locker. A crater-sized, 14-carat diamond as large as Williams's might've impacted her Grand Slam-winning serve. Instead, 27 bezel-set emeralds around the heels of her Nike Vapor 12 sneakers tapped into the anklet trend. According to Material Good, the $32,700 Aryna Axis marks the label's first foray into anklet designing.
This year, Material Good has become an essential part of Sabalenka's pre-match ritual. She styled custom jewelry suites from the brand during the 2026 Australian Open and the 2026 French Open. Earlier this month, she made headlines at Stade Roland-Garros for competing in over 200 carats of diamonds and garnets from Material Good.
“Diamonds, I don’t really feel the heaviness, but I can imagine how it looks from the outside,” Sabalenka told reporters. “So I feel pretty comfortable. For me, it’s important to look good.”
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200 carats of rich red garnets are so valuable, you'd have to request the price tag directly from Material Good. Her cushion-cut earrings, on the other hand, are available right now for $12,500.
Since Oakberry CEO Georgios Frangulis proposed to Sabalenka in March 2026, she's occasionally worn her engagement ring during matches. The oval-shaped diamond made its tennis debut at March's BNP Paribas Open in California. "It feels pretty comfy," she revealed during a press conference. "It feels shiny. I hope that my opponent will get distracted by this diamond and it's going to benefit me."
Perhaps Sabalenka's Material Good gemstones had the same effect at Wimbledon. After all, she did advance to the next Ladies Singles round.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.