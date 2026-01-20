Epic tunnel entrances aren't reserved for athletes in the WNBA or NFL. Tennis stars like Naomi Osaka can turn center court walk-ups into fashion moments, too. On January 20, Osaka arrived at the 2026 Australian Open like the GOAT she is in custom Robert Wun.

Even before beating Croatian player Antonia Ružić in a first-round match, Osaka made her intentions clear with runway-worthy accessories. Instead of your average racket bag and water bottle, the athlete strutted into Melbourne Park wearing a wide-brimmed hat, lined with a sheer tulle veil. A Robert Wun umbrella—the couturier's signature Fall 2024 motif—amplified Osaka's "jellyfish" blueprint for the look.

According to an interview with Vogue, she was reading to her two-year-old daughter, Shai, when the creature's "fluidity" caught her eye. Osaka and longtime collaborator Marty Harper "were both instantly drawn to [Robert Wun's] shapes, his textures, the way his work moves,” she said. “It all lived in the same world we were imagining.”

So in addition to the veiled hat and parasol, Osaka layered a pleated Robert Wun mini skirt over flowy pants. The overall effect resembled an undulating sea creature, thriving on land.

Naomi Osaka turned the Australian Open court into her runway in custom Robert Wun and Nike. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"As a fan, I already understood her as an athlete, but being able to share this creative moment has been incredibly special," Wun told Vogue. He decorated Osaka's hat's curved crown with a 3D butterfly—a house code fresh from the Fall 2024 Couture line. Osaka hasn't worn Wun's butterflies until now, but unbeknownst to her, she's been his muse for years.

"One of the looks from my Fall 2024 collection was inspired by her moment at court, when a butterfly landed on her face mid-match," Wun said, referencing her viral encounter during the 2021 Australian Open. “I wanted to revisit that story and weave it into this design and collaboration.”

A moment for Osaka's stellar side profile. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See similar butterflies on Robert Wun's Fall 2024 Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Jellyfish also inspired Osaka's on-court tennis outfit, created by Nike. (The sports brand began designing her match looks in 2019, when she signed on as an official ambassador.) A track jacket, racerback tank, and matching mini skirt boasted a turquoise, tie-dye print, which looked like Osaka was underwater.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mint green ruffles along the jacket's sleeves, the tank's bust, and the skirt's hem made each swing even more cinematic. "It translated beautifully into the movement and fluidity of the sheer layers on the dress and the jacket," Osaka said. "When I saw it during the fitting, I remember thinking, ‘this is beautiful.'"

Naomi's tie-dye gear isn't yet available to shop. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osaka's signature tennis shoes—the Nike GP Challenge 1 "Naomi Osaka" sneakers—returned to center court in a custom turquoise shade. The two-tone rubber soles matched her Nike visor and sweat wrist bands.

Her turquoise Nike selects stood strong on their own, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1 Premium Tennis Shoe (Was $170) $109.95 at midwestracquetsports.com

For years, Osaka has pushed the boundaries of Nike tennis outfits by collaborating with runway designers. She first tapped AMBUSH creative Yoon Ahn in August 2024 during the US Open. The Nike x AMBUSH tutu tennis dress (and bow-embellished windbreaker) made quite an impression on the court: More than 47,000 TikTok users "like" her recap video highlighting the look.

The next day, Osaka's bow streak continued with a black-and-white set from the same brands. However, "I wouldn’t automatically associate myself with being girlish when I’m on the court," Osaka told The New York Times. “But I tend to gravitate toward really beautiful and cute things."

Most recently, at the 2025 US Open, Nike, Ahn, and Osaka teamed up again on a custom bubble-hem dress. Its crystalized Swarovski neckline was only outshined by a coordinating, bedazzled Labubu doll.

Osaka and Nike made numerous headlines after the 2024 US Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bow motif returned in black-and-white just 24 hours later. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last summer, Osaka's custom Labubu deserved a trophy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On January 21, Osaka will take on Romanian player Sorana Cîrstea in the second-round match. Fingers crossed she makes it to the grand final on Jan. 31. Her winning streak, sartorial and otherwise, can't possibly end here.