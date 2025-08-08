Selena Gomez Wears a Villa-Inspired Cult Gaia Dress to Meet the 'Love Island' Season 7 Cast

On August 7, my two worlds collided: Selena Gomez met the cast of Love Island Season 7. Mere hours after Rare Beauty's new perfume hit stores, the founder invited my favorite islanders to a luxe launch party in Santa Monica. The dress code? Coupling ceremony-chic.

While chatting with Olandria Carthen and Chelley Bissainthe, Gomez shined in a $2,298 mother-of-pearl gown from Cult Gaia, an islander-beloved brand based in L.A. The shimmery number had all the makings of a villa-ready look, including a halter neck and a plunging open back. The layered fringe cascaded from top to bottom, twinkling as the host made her rounds.

Gomez paired the LWD with matching double-strap sandals, also from Cult Gaia, which came fitted with a chromatic, bamboo-inspired heel. Silver hoop earrings complemented the "Same Old Love" singer's $498 shoes.

Selena Gomez chatted with Olandria and Chelley in a white Cult Gaia dress. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Carthen and Bissainthe, meanwhile, didn't go full-on villa-core with their looks. Instead, they embraced elegant red carpet attire. Carthen channeled Gomez, the queen of little black dresses, in a mock-neck LBD. Apart from a few bikinis, she rarely wore black on Season 7.

By her side, Bissainthe turned heads in a red shoulder-padded gown. The naked shoe trend upped the drama. Given her affinity for neutrals at the villa, this gown marked a major style shift for Bissainthe. In fact, Gomez's look felt more up her alley. If you watch Love Island religiously, you'll remember she left the villa during Epsiode 34 in a similar halterneck number.

Chelley made her grand exit in a Gomez-coded LWD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, Cult Gaia practically has a recurring role on the dating show. During Season 5, Ariana Madix wore a shortened version of Gomez's dress. It featured the same delicate drapery, but in a vivid turquoise.

Ariana Madix appeared on Season 5 of Love Island in Gomez's Cult Gaia dress. (Image credit: @arianamadix)

Manifesting a Selena Gomez Season 8 appearance.

