Hailey Bieber has been the belle of the Met Gala ball for over a decade, at least according to my personal best-dressed lists. Myself and fellow Beliebers knew she'd reclaim her metaphorical crown at the 2026 Met Gala, but still, her Saint Laurent red carpet look proved she's in no way predictable.

Once Saint Laurent was named the Gala's main fashion sponsor last November, my gut told me Bieber would reunite with creative director Anthony Vaccarello for their fourth Met together. I gave myself a pat on the back minutes ago, when she graced the 2026 Met Gala staircase in custom Saint Laurent. Stylist Andrew Mukamal—the same creative behind her gowns at the 2026 Grammys and TIME100 Gala—dressed Bieber in cobalt-blue chiffon, which bookended a metallic gold breastplate.

Hailey Bieber gave cobalt blue the "Fashion Is Art" makeover in custom Saint Laurent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 color trend marks her brightest and boldest Met Gala look, an appropriate move for a dress code this boundless. The shawl decorated her décolletage and transformed into a carpet-grazing train.

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That said, her matching column skirt didn't need extra fabric. It seems Mukamal saw the Tom Ford breastplate in Vogue's round up of "Costume Art"-appropriate picks, and reimagined it. Speaking to Vogue's livestream hosts, Bieber said the armor was sculpted "exactly" to her figure.

Halfway up the carpet, Bieber ditched the matching shawl, giving her breastplate a proper close-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Technically, Saint Laurent has been by Bieber's side since her first Met Gala in 2015. Her floral mini dress was a Topshop find, but she chose metallic silver platform sandals from her favorite French label.

By her sixth ascent up those iconic stairs in 2021, Vacarello dressed Bieber in (almost) head-to-toe Saint Laurent. "I’m inspired by the Grace Kellys of the world," Bieber told Vogue before her step-and-repeat. Her black velvet gown seemingly defied the "American Independence" dress code, but for good reason. Rhinestone piping along its scalloped, strapless neckline could've shined on any red carpet, dress code or no dress code.

Bieber wore her first full Saint Laurent 'fit at the 2021 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2022's first Monday in May hosted Bieber in custom Saint Laurent once again. She nailed the "Gilded Glamour and White Tie" dress code in a "really lightweight and comfy" silk, halter-neck gown. "I did my best to be on theme," Bieber shared with Vogue on the carpet. "It's actually based on this YSL Jerry Hall reference."

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She draped herself in a feather-trimmed robe, inspired by Hall's runway look in the Yves Saint Laurent Spring 2002 Couture fashion show. Still, the dress's thigh-high slit, lace-up stilettos, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry grounded the homage in Bieber's affinity for subtly risqué serves.

The next year, Bieber made waves again in a glamorous, Jerry Hall-inspired gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a three-year hiatus from the Met Gala guest list, Bieber returned to the 2025 red carpet in (you guessed it) custom Saint Laurent by Vaccarello. Her pantless blazer dress was a cool-girl interpretation of the "Tailored For You" dress code—one her close friend, Kendall Jenner, also seemed to honor. To finish, Bieber offset the satin-lapel, single-breasted jacket's masculinity with platform, peep-toe mules and Tiffany & Co. sparklers.

Last May, Bieber wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent once again. (Image credit: Getty Images)

BIeber is a Saint Laurent girl through and through on the Met Gala red carpet. She also wore Vaccarello designs for 2021 and 2022 after-parties, including a chainmail bra and micro-mini shorts at the latter. Last year, however, Bieber switched things up in favor of a custom corset dress, which Dilara Findikoglu sculpted just for her from champagne velvet.

Since Vaccarello is co-chairing the Host Committee this year, perhaps Bieber will wear Saint Laurent from sunup to sundown. But who knows? She could have an outfit and designer switch up her after-hours sleeve.