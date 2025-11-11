Beyoncé will never RSVP "no" to a Destiny's Child reunion. On November 6, a dripping-in-diamonds Beyoncé rooted for Kelly Rowland on the opening night of Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" tour.

Rowland is considered a "special guest" on the entire 27-city tour, performing the girl group's hits like "Soldier," "Cater 2 U," and "So Good." Beyoncé (presumably) sang along from backstage dressed in a menswear-inspired suit set. On top, she left a white button-down partially undone, alongside a loosened bowtie. She tucked the long-sleeve into high-rise black trousers, while the back dangled freely, tail coat style. Opting out of an actual blazer ensured her concert outfit remained casual and chic.

Photo ops with her mother, Tina Knowles and Rowland kept the Grammy winner's stilettos and handbag a secret. However, Beyoncé's statement Messika sparklers were impossible to miss.

Beyoncé was all smiles alongside her mother and Kelly Rowland. (Image credit: @beyoncé)

Beyoncé has been Tiffany & Co.'s house ambassador since 2021, hence her unlimited access to the esteemed label's catalog. (Tiffany & Co. even acted as the Renaissance World Tour's official jeweler back in 2023.) But for Rowland's opening night, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer gave Tiffany the evening off.

She sourced Messika, another celebrity-beloved jeweler, instead. Her décolletage sparkled with not one, not two, but three rows of the So Move XL Pavé necklace, each gold chainlink clasped slightly shorter than the last. Pavé-set halo diamonds decorated the links' centers, which added some dimension to the already-divine design. Altogether, the trio rings up for $138,500. (Knowing Bey, her diamond drop earrings could take the total to $150,000.)

With sunglasses, an undone bow tie, and Messika jewels, Queen Bey looked every bit a super star. (Image credit: @beyoncé)

The switch-up from Tiffany to Messika isn't a total surprise—Beyoncé has been a valued member of the Parisian label's clientele since 2014. Most recently, at Louis Vuitton's menswear runway show in June, Messika frosted her in the rare Fragment of Time Necklace.

232 diamonds—including a standout yellow stone—brought the double-strand pendant to a total of 129 carats. Rumor has it, the Messika creation exceeded the $10 million range, making it one of the most expensive jewels in Beyoncé's collection.

Back in June, Beyoncé went viral for her six-figure Messika find. (Image credit: @beyoncé)

Last weekend, Beyoncé's Messika streak continued at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. For the James Bond-themed soirée, the brand loaned her bracelets from the same So Move collection. The chainlink motif matched the effortless elegance of her White Midnight Sun necklace, encrusted with white and yellow diamonds.

At this rate, Messika could win over Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmates before the new year.