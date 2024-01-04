Destiny's Child Had a Joyful Reunion Backstage at the Renaissance Tour

Excuse me, is it 2001 again? Am I jamming to "Survivor" while my mom drives me to school? Because I am gazing at a photo of all five members of Destiny's Child, posing with peace signs and rock-on signs.

It's 2024, and this photo comes from 2023, but that doesn't make it any less special. This might just be the photo that breaks the internet, as we're looking at a Destiny's Child reunion, even just for one night.

LeToya Luckett posted this photo on her Instagram, with the caption:

"✨ALL LOVE✨

This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023 ❤️

•The Love

•The joy

•The Prayer

•The Healing

May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024

All of the Chilren."

The photo includes Luckett, Beyoncé, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. The only member missing is Farrah Franklin, who joined the group after Roberson and Luckett left.

From their silver outfits, it's pretty easy to guess where they all are: a Renaissance World Tour performance, which included a silver dress code. Only Beyoncé is in plain black clothing.

The photo was most likely taken at the Houston performance of the tour. A shot of this reunion was also included in Reinassance: A Film by Beyoncé.

A post shared by LeToya Luckett A photo posted by letoyaluckett on

While this might be the first time the five are photographed together again, it isn't the only time they've seen each other recently.

All five were spotted and photographed at the Los Angeles premiere of the concert film. Despite not getting a photo together, all the members of the successful girl band took to social media to celebrate the film's release and shower their Grammy-winning bestie with love.

Can we expect a proper Destiny's Child reunion? Perhaps even a song or two?

Well, the final Destiny's Child lineup of Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams have reunited for a few special appearances and performances, including the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show and when Beyoncé headlined Coachella in 2018.

A whole album together seems unrealistic, especially given Beyoncé's career direction, but I wouldn't rule out a song or even featuring the others on a single for her next album.

Maybe in 2026, for the 25-year anniversary of "Survivor," they'll do an updated version or perform it together — a girl can dream! =