As if I wasn't jealous enough of the Little Monsters at Lady Gaga's Madison Square Garden show, Jenna Ortega had to be there. Two of my favorite gothic It girls in one arena? I'm filled with fashion FOMO.

On August 27, the 22-year-old turned her jaunt from New York's Bowery Hotel to The Mayhem Ball tour into a step-and-repeat. Her concert outfit doubled as a Wednesday method dressing moment, ahead of Season 2, Part 2's drop on September 3. Ortega's longtime stylist, Enrique Melendez, dressed her in all black—Wednesday Addams's signature color story.

Her Gaga-inspired look began with lingerie: a black triangle bralette from Fleur du Mal. Its satin finish shimmered ever-so-slightly, tapping into the burgeoning silk trend. The bra barely peeked out from underneath a croc-embossed leather blazer, which acted as her shirt. She kept it buttoned, too.

Jenna Ortega turned heads while en route to Gaga's Mayhem Ball. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ortega also went pantsless for the sold-out show (an on-brand choice right up Lady Gaga's alley). If it's anything like her 2025 Met Gala after-party outfit, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor styled high-rise hot pants—black, of course.

Next, she slipped on black pointy pumps, presumably the Christian Louboutins she's worn on repeat this promo trail. They matched her leather bucket bag with gold hardware. As a frequent concert-goer, I'm unsure if her closure-free tote made it into Madison Square Garden. It's considerably more spacious than the clear belt bag I carried into Sabrina Carpenter's Emails I Can't Sent Tour. (Yes, I'm an OG listener.) Regardless, it still served a look.

Ortega and Melendez clearly have a penchant for pants-free outfits—especially if a suit dress is involved. Last year, while promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the star turned heads in an Alexander McQueen blazer-turned-mini dress. On the runway, it debuted with oversize wide-leg trousers, but Ortega let the shoulder-padded outerwear stand on its own.

It wasn't as on-the-nose as other method dressing moments (see: her Lydia Deetz-inspired Dior gown at the 2024 Venice Film Festival). However, the red tights and statement lapels felt decidedly Tim Burton-coded.

Last summer, Jenna was spotted in London wearing burgundy Alexander McQueen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ortega didn't just attend Lady Gaga's concert because they're cut from the same gothic cloth. They're also starring in Wednesday Season 2 together. Gaga is set to appear in the season's second drop of episodes, coming September 3.

Maybe Gaga and Ortega will walk the red carpet together in the coming days. The Grammy winner has a three-day break in her tour—a perfect mini promo trail, if you ask me.