Charli XCX Adds a Pop of Color to Her Gucci Little Black Dress With Barbie Pink Crocodile Pumps
Music, Fashion, Film, and Unexpected Footwear.
Charli XCX is currently promoting the release of her next album, Music, Fashion, Film, which included a visit to the BBC Radio 1 studios in London on June 26. For the occasion, the Brat icon opted for a little black dress with a Barbie-inspired twist.
The "360" singer was photographed wearing her LBD—Gucci's Crêpe Jersey Dress—which retails for $850, with a pair of bright pink pointed-toe pumps from Stuart Weitzman. Having had a song featured on the Barbie soundtrack, adding a pop of bright pink to her otherwise monochromatic outfit feels totally fitting for the singer.
The star of The Moment carried a Kenzo Leather Tote Bag slung under her arm, and accessorized her outfit with a pair of wraparound sunglasses.
Discussing her forthcoming record, Charli recently told Rolling Stone, "All of my albums work in opposites...They repel against each other, and that's the connective tissue."
As for not wanting to repeat the sound she fostered on Brat, the singer shared, "I knew when I was making it that I was never going to make that record again...It's not creatively rewarding for me to make the same thing twice."
Just like her music, Charli XCX's style choices are never boring, either.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.