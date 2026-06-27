Charli XCX Adds a Pop of Color to Her Gucci Little Black Dress With Barbie Pink Crocodile Pumps

Charli XCX is currently promoting the release of her next album, Music, Fashion, Film, which included a visit to the BBC Radio 1 studios in London on June 26. For the occasion, the Brat icon opted for a little black dress with a Barbie-inspired twist.

The "360" singer was photographed wearing her LBD—Gucci's Crêpe Jersey Dress—which retails for $850, with a pair of bright pink pointed-toe pumps from Stuart Weitzman. Having had a song featured on the Barbie soundtrack, adding a pop of bright pink to her otherwise monochromatic outfit feels totally fitting for the singer.

Charli XCX pairs her LBD with a pair of pointed-toe pink crocodile pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

The star of The Moment carried a Kenzo Leather Tote Bag slung under her arm, and accessorized her outfit with a pair of wraparound sunglasses.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Charli XCX carries a Kenzo bag under her arm. (Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Discussing her forthcoming record, Charli recently told Rolling Stone, "All of my albums work in opposites...They repel against each other, and that's the connective tissue."

As for not wanting to repeat the sound she fostered on Brat, the singer shared, "I knew when I was making it that I was never going to make that record again...It's not creatively rewarding for me to make the same thing twice."

Just like her music, Charli XCX's style choices are never boring, either.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Charli XCX

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors