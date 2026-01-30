Kylie Jenner Declares Herself a Movie Star to Watch With Two 'The Moment' Margiela Premiere Looks
First, brand-new Maison Margiela. Then, a bodice with major fashion roots.
Thanks to Charli xcx's mockumentary, The Moment, Kylie Jenner can add "movie star" to her resume. At the film's premiere, the mogul-turned-actor embraced her new title the only way she knew how: with a Maison Margiela look to rival red carpet veterans.
L.A.'s Fine Arts Theatre transformed into brat headquarters on January 29. Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist—the same sister styling duo behind Jenner's recent award season gowns—got their hands on Look 52 from Maison Margiela Spring 2026, creative director Glenn Marten's ready-to-wear debut. The Khy founder's cream-colored halter-top glamorized brat sleaze with a cascading ruffle crop top and a distressed maxi. A nude plastic waistband gave the black lace on top a certain duct-tape-like shine, which stretched down the skirt's liquified satin train.
As is custom for the Kardashian-Jenners, she took some creative liberties with the look. The biggest change? The two-piece debuted on the catwalk as one, with beige boning connecting the top and skirt, whereas Jenner went for more of a low-rise, bellybutton-baring moment. She also opted out of Maison Margiela's cheek-retracting mouthpiece seen throughout Martens' entire 61-piece runway collection. (Huge pear-shaped diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz frosted Jenner's ears instead.)
Head Party Girl Charli xcx couldn't premiere a movie without an equally-iconic after party. Jenner, of course, made another grand entrance at Craig's in West Hollywood, this time in a piece of fashion history: Martin Margiela's Fall 1997 "Semi Couture" bodice. (The vintage find recently sold on Annie's Ibiza for $20,750. Could Jenner have been the lucky buyer?)
The elongated, skintight tunic mimicked the look of burlap with neutral linen, with hook-eye closures running down the front. (Jenner left a few open around her bust.) On the runway, the brand layered its hip-hugging hem over an ivory slip skirt, which Jenner traded for a black leather midi. For the finishing touches, she removed her diamond earrings and slipped on pointy black pumps.
If you didn't gather from her award season attire, Jenner has more than enough sartorial prowess to become a full-blown movie star. Her role in The Moment—both on-screen and on the press tour—marks just the start of yet another successful business venture.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.