Thanks to Charli xcx's mockumentary, The Moment, Kylie Jenner can add "movie star" to her resume. At the film's premiere, the mogul-turned-actor embraced her new title the only way she knew how: with a Maison Margiela look to rival red carpet veterans.

L.A.'s Fine Arts Theatre transformed into brat headquarters on January 29. Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist—the same sister styling duo behind Jenner's recent award season gowns—got their hands on Look 52 from Maison Margiela Spring 2026, creative director Glenn Marten's ready-to-wear debut. The Khy founder's cream-colored halter-top glamorized brat sleaze with a cascading ruffle crop top and a distressed maxi. A nude plastic waistband gave the black lace on top a certain duct-tape-like shine, which stretched down the skirt's liquified satin train.

Kylie Jenner embodied Charli xcx's brat in Maison Margiela at 'The Moment' premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As is custom for the Kardashian-Jenners, she took some creative liberties with the look. The biggest change? The two-piece debuted on the catwalk as one, with beige boning connecting the top and skirt, whereas Jenner went for more of a low-rise, bellybutton-baring moment. She also opted out of Maison Margiela's cheek-retracting mouthpiece seen throughout Martens' entire 61-piece runway collection. (Huge pear-shaped diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz frosted Jenner's ears instead.)

See Jenner's set as a dress on the Maison Margiela Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Head Party Girl Charli xcx couldn't premiere a movie without an equally-iconic after party. Jenner, of course, made another grand entrance at Craig's in West Hollywood, this time in a piece of fashion history: Martin Margiela's Fall 1997 "Semi Couture" bodice. (The vintage find recently sold on Annie's Ibiza for $20,750. Could Jenner have been the lucky buyer?)

The elongated, skintight tunic mimicked the look of burlap with neutral linen, with hook-eye closures running down the front. (Jenner left a few open around her bust.) On the runway, the brand layered its hip-hugging hem over an ivory slip skirt, which Jenner traded for a black leather midi. For the finishing touches, she removed her diamond earrings and slipped on pointy black pumps.

Later that night, Jenner served another look in 28-year-old Martin Margiela. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you didn't gather from her award season attire, Jenner has more than enough sartorial prowess to become a full-blown movie star. Her role in The Moment—both on-screen and on the press tour—marks just the start of yet another successful business venture.