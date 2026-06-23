Tennis legends like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka typically keep new tournament outfits under lock and key until their first serve. But Coco Gauff couldn't wait for Wimbledon 2026 to debut her latest New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration. On June 23, one week before Wimbledon begins, Gauff revived the brown sneaker trend with a New Balance x Miu Miu twist, alongside "minimal" tennis whites.

Almost a decade into her New Balance ambassadorship, Gauff went all out for her return to London's Centre Court. "Obviously Wimbledon is the most traditional, if not the biggest event we have in tennis,” the 22-year-old told British Vogue. “You have to wear all white, so there were some limitations.”

Coco Gauff posed for the New Balance x Miu Miu campaign in the new tennis sneakers. (Image credit: Courtesy of Chaumont and Zaerpour)

The New Balance x Miu Miu 530 SL Sneakers—the slim, circa-2023 tennis shoes Gauff wears pre- and post-match—followed Wimbledon's dress code with creamy uppers, punctured sidewalls, and nude gumsoles. Five years into their partnership, the labels also released the 530 SLs in brown leather, which Gauff will reserve for the street style scene.

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Miu Miu x New Balance 530 Sl Deco' Leather Sneakers $1,270 at Miu Miu US

Monochrome branding and weathered leather make the $1,270 pair one of fashion's most understated takes on the brown sneaker trend. Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez all chose two-tone, chocolate-colored trainers, bookended by ivory stripes of some sort. Gumsoles and stark-white shoelaces are the New Balance x Miu Miu 530's only opposing features.

Miu Miu x New Balance 530 Sl Deco' Leather Sneakers $1,270 at Miu Miu US

Brown sneakers in the same tennis-core realm might dominate the Wimbledon 2026 stands. On the actual turf, expect a sea of summer whites, however. It seems Gauff has no plans of challenging Wimbledon's time-tested dress code.

"There are four different silhouettes in total that I can possibly wear,” Gauff said, referencing a traditional tennis dress, a skintight tank top, a pleated tennis skirt, and the windbreaker trend for warmups. The chance to compete in all of her New Balance x Miu Miu looks is "a big motivation" to "keep winning," she added. "Because they’re so white and minimal, the most important thing for me throughout the design process was the fit on my body."

Expect to see Gauff's new windbreaker beside Centre Court. (Image credit: Courtesy of Chaumont and Zaerpour)

Miu Miu x New Balance Technical Poplin Blouson Jacket $3,350 at Miu Miu US

Whether Gauff's wearing the mini dress or matching skirt set, the New Balance x Miu Miu athleisure will support every volley and serve, all the while standing out in post-win photo ops. New Balance knows what it takes to sculpt a stellar tennis dress—the Boston brand outdid itself twice on Gauff's behalf during the 2026 French Open last month.

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Gauff's exact tennis dress is shoppable right now. (Image credit: Courtesy of Chaumont and Zaerpour)

The Spring 2026 campaign marked Gauff's second collection with New Balance x Miu Miu since 2024. She's worn the collaboration's custom tennis kits at the Italian Open, the Cincinnati Open, and the Berlin Grass Court Tournament as well.

At last year's Italian Open, the silver sneaker trend shined alongside Gauff's red, white, and blue New Balance x Miu Miu tennis dress. Not to mix sports, but Wimbledon dressing is a whole new ballgame. With New Balance and Miu Miu on her team, there's nothing stopping her from securing another style Grand Slam.

Shop New Balance x Miu Miu Sneakers Inspired by Coco Gauff