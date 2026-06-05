There's a new metric for deciding which designer It bag is really worth the hype: whether you'd wear an homage to it on your wedding weekend. For Dua Lipa, Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato woven leather totes earn the Bag of Honor title for her Italian wedding weekend.

After checking in to the Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, Sicily, Dua Lipa changed out of her casual flip-flops and shirt dress and into the first of many custom bridal looks for her wedding weekend. Her debut dress, a custom Bottega Veneta by Louise Trotter gown, transformed the stitched woven leather from her many, many travel bags into a white halter gown with a plunging open back. Plumes of white feathers and fringe—or recycled fiberglass, like on Bottega Veneta's Spring 2026 runway—cascaded from just above the signer's knees to swish along her cocktail party's stone floor.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrive at their pre-wedding cocktail party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fashion fans would recognized Bottega Veneta's signature leather from a mile away. It's been a staple at the house since the late twentieth century—and Dua has carried it in tote, crossbody, and clutch form numerous times over the years. But to make her "I do" to the brand loud and clear, she also carried a bridal rendition of Bottega's Andiamo clutch, coated in matching white feathers.

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The "Levitating" singer's suite of bridal jewelry, meanwhile, welcomed another of her longtime favorite luxury houses to the festivities. Bvlgari high jewelry from its signature Serpenti line wound around her neck and one wrist, while a diamond-studded Bvlgari Tubogas Manchette watch glistened just beneath her diamond engagement ring.

Dua Lipa's wedding cocktail party accessories also involved her two favorite brands. (Image credit: Backgrid)

So far, each glimpse at Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding festivities have shined an equal spotlight on the singer's most-worn designers. Just last weekend, the pair celebrated their civil ceremony in London with a bespoke, Bianca Jagger-inspired suit by Schiaparelli for the new bride. As she commuted to Italy from England, Dua Lipa also made room in her suitcase for a familiar pair of Ugg boots and a long-loved Chanel tote bag. She clearly understood the meaning of "commitment" before officially walking down the aisle.

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