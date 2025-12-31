Dua Lipa Ends the Year With a $14,000 Diamond Watch and a Chloé Paddington Bag

As the 2026 trend reports drop, Dua Lipa is giving fans a sneak peek of what will surely be this year's most popular trend. The "Dance the Night" celebrated New Year's like any fashion girlie: with an envy-inspiring outfit dump.

On Dec. 31, Lipa shared some of her best holiday looks. Among butter yellow knits and Santa-red suiting was a boho-esque ensemble of the chicest variety. Her outfit was comprised of all the traditional marks of the boho-chic aesthetic: billowing sleeves, lace trim, and, of course, Chloé's Paddington bag—the official mascot of boho style.

Dua Lipa spent the last week of 2025 channeling the popular boho-chic trend. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Chloé Fluid Puff-Sleeve Top in Crêpe De Chine & Lace $2,501 at Chloe UK

The handbag has been trending since its re-release last fall, returning from the vault with that same lock detail and a new-and-improved silhouette. While the original bag had a bulky shape that reflected the oversized handbag boom of 2005, it's new iteration has slimmed down dramatically. Modern versions have a streamlined look, with a trendy east-west frame and a $2,750 price tag to boot.

Chloé Paddington Bag in Grained Leather $2,751 at Chloe UK

Lipa was dressed almost entirely in Chloé, wearing a $2,500 flouncy, puff-sleeve blouse with a lace-trimmed neckline, also from the brand. The only deviation to be seen was an ivory balconette bra, which doubled as an accessory, and the serpentine statement watch glimmering on her wrist.

She styled the look with Bvlgari's famous Serpenti watch. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

The silver sparkler is recognizable to anyone in the fashion industry (and probably many outside of it, too). The pop star was wrapped in Bvlgari's iconic Serpenti Tubogas Watch, a favorite of A-listers, like Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Priyanka Chopra. Lipa's choice style wrapped thrice around her wrist and featured a diamond halo around the face. It rings in at a stunning $14,000.

For those keeping track, that's $19,250-worth of designer goods. A happy New Year, indeed.

