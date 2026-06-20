Dua Lipa's Custom Chanel Wedding Gown Was Adorned With 480,000 Jewels and Beads

Dua Lipa's second wedding celebration—which took place in the Sicilian capital of Palermo—was an undeniably glamorous affair. To wed actor Callum Turner, Lipa wore a custom Chanel wedding gown created specifically for the bride by the fashion house's creative director, Matthieu Blazy.

The "Levitating" singer was an early proponent of Blazy's Chanel designs, and her couture wedding gown marks the creative director's first major wedding dress creation. Notably, the halter wedding gown was adorned with 480,000 beads and jewels, which took Lesage 1,155 hours to embroider, via @stylenotcom. Additionally, Lemarié provided an incredible 25,000 feathers to embellish the gown.

Lipa's wedding gown—which included a long two-meter train—was handcrafted at Chanel's flagship headquarters at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris. The singer's delicately embroidered wedding veil measured in at six meters, and was prominently featured in her Instagram post regarding her nuptials.

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Finally, the singer's white satin wedding pumps were custom-made by bespoke shoemaker Massaro Paris for Chanel. Lipa is styled by Lorenzo Posocco.

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Prior to heading to Italy, Lipa and Turner tied the knot in a private civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026. For her low-key nuptials, the pop star donned a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture outfit, designed by Daniel Roseberry , which included a blush bustier.

Prior to wearing Chanel for her wedding, Lipa has worn creative director Blazy designs on a multitude of occasions. Not only is she the face of the Chanel 25 bag, which she's regularly seen carrying, Lipa was front and center at Blazy's Haute Couture Week debut in January 2026.

Dua Lipa wearing a vintage white Chanel gown at The 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

At the 2023 Met Gala, Lipa wore an archive Chanel wedding gown, taken from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 1992 collection—subtly foreshadowing her future bridal outfit.

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Unsurprisingly, both of Lipa's wedding looks were completely enviable.