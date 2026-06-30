On Instagram, Dua Lipa is still sharing FOMO-inducing photos from her Italian wedding and honeymoon. In reality, she's flying back to New York City in an airport outfit including minimal bridal whites. Immediately, Lipa wasted no time trading Euro summer swimsuits for the denim every celebrity wears when they're walking through customs—even during a heatwave.

Some newlyweds remain in bridal dressing mode until they're safe and sound at home. Lipa, on the other hand, took cues from her unmarried self's travel style, starting with Celine's take on straight-leg denim. She re-wore the $1,200 Boyfriend Jeans, which joined her closet four weeks before she said "I do" in Bianca Jagger-inspired Schiaparelli. Lipa occasionally sampled baggier bottoms in the early 2020s, but jeans like these—mid-rise, with a skintight waistband, and slightly flared hems—are her favorites for four years running.

After her Italian honeymoon, Dua Lipa arrived at the airport in straight-leg jeans. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

CELINE Boyfriend Jeans 001 in Cotton Denim $1,200 at celine.com

The pop star styled her Celine jeans with a familiar uniform, stacking a baby blue button-down over a white T-shirt. Sold-out, knee-high boots from Chrome Hearts replaced travel slippers.

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Her boots' matte black leather matched a go-to travel tote: the Hermès Birkin 30 with silver palladium hardware. The five-figure collector's item was barely visible beneath her crewneck. Lipa's Birkin sells secondhand for upwards of $26,000, though it's likely increased in value since she carried it in London last November.

To finish, the "Houdini" singer popped on a paparazzi-blocking baseball cap and her diamond engagement ring. The designer behind the chunky, internet-breaking band finally came forward last week: Milan-based fine jewelry label EÉRA claimed responsibility for its “natural diamond design."

It seems fashion girls have Celine to thank for putting Lipa onto straight-leg jeans. This time last year, she was spotted outside Schiaparelli in an almost identical pair. Even her pinstripe Ludovic de Saint Sernin button-down could've been her airport Oxford's long lost sister.

Last July, Lipa styled almost identical jeans from Celine in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Straight-leg jeans like these became the new street style norm last summer, thanks to Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and more. And while temperatures are heating up, the style isn't going anywhere: In fact, it's one of summer's most accessible denim trends.

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Shop the Straight-Leg Denim Trend Inspired by Dua Lipa

TOPICS Dua Lipa