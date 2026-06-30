Dua Lipa Trades Euro Summer Honeymoon Swimsuits for It Girl-Beloved Jeans
Only a splash of bridal whites joined her airport outfit.
On Instagram, Dua Lipa is still sharing FOMO-inducing photos from her Italian wedding and honeymoon. In reality, she's flying back to New York City in an airport outfit including minimal bridal whites. Immediately, Lipa wasted no time trading Euro summer swimsuits for the denim every celebrity wears when they're walking through customs—even during a heatwave.
Some newlyweds remain in bridal dressing mode until they're safe and sound at home. Lipa, on the other hand, took cues from her unmarried self's travel style, starting with Celine's take on straight-leg denim. She re-wore the $1,200 Boyfriend Jeans, which joined her closet four weeks before she said "I do" in Bianca Jagger-inspired Schiaparelli. Lipa occasionally sampled baggier bottoms in the early 2020s, but jeans like these—mid-rise, with a skintight waistband, and slightly flared hems—are her favorites for four years running.
The pop star styled her Celine jeans with a familiar uniform, stacking a baby blue button-down over a white T-shirt. Sold-out, knee-high boots from Chrome Hearts replaced travel slippers.
Her boots' matte black leather matched a go-to travel tote: the Hermès Birkin 30 with silver palladium hardware. The five-figure collector's item was barely visible beneath her crewneck. Lipa's Birkin sells secondhand for upwards of $26,000, though it's likely increased in value since she carried it in London last November.
To finish, the "Houdini" singer popped on a paparazzi-blocking baseball cap and her diamond engagement ring. The designer behind the chunky, internet-breaking band finally came forward last week: Milan-based fine jewelry label EÉRA claimed responsibility for its “natural diamond design."
It seems fashion girls have Celine to thank for putting Lipa onto straight-leg jeans. This time last year, she was spotted outside Schiaparelli in an almost identical pair. Even her pinstripe Ludovic de Saint Sernin button-down could've been her airport Oxford's long lost sister.
Straight-leg jeans like these became the new street style norm last summer, thanks to Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and more. And while temperatures are heating up, the style isn't going anywhere: In fact, it's one of summer's most accessible denim trends.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.