Dua Lipa could get away with wearing Ugg boots in the summer while she was staying in London. But shearling-lined slippers don't exactly scream, "I'm getting married again in Italy!" So, Lipa saved a spot in her reported Italian wedding luggage for the heeled flip-flops trend, a silhouette made for Euro summer styling.

Hours after checking into the five-star Villa Igiea Hotel on June 4, newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner soaked up some Palermo sun in the antithesis of their recent London looks. Lipa traded Uggs for Gucci's $990 take on Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner's favorite summer It shoes: sleek, kitten heel flip-flops.

Dua Lipa started her wedding weekend in Italy with the heeled flip-flops trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If the pop star's vacation itinerary looks anything like Kylie Jenner's, she'll live in their V-shaped straps, almond soles, and smooth black leather all weekend long. Jenner's currently doing the same in Turks and Caicos. Each It girl's slides stand two-inches tall, contrary to the 3.5-inch heels on Bieber's sold-out The Row sandals.

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A shorter heel made Lipa's flip-flops friendlier for the 10,000-step days she'll undeniably have before and after her (rumored) second ceremony. Plus, if the "Training Season" singer re-wears the Christian Louboutins from her courthouse ceremony, the thongs will be a comfortable respite.

It's unclear if Lipa and Turner were en route to the beach, but they certainly looked like it. The bride traded typical crocheted cover-ups for a pinstripe button-down-turned-dress from The Attico. At first glance, its cool-blue cotton-poplin blend suggested it was on loan from her husband's closet. But this specific Oxford became a bodysuit beneath the waist's elongated, striped scarf. One unexpected wedding gift? Her exact mini dress is 40-percent-off right now.

To finish, Lipa transformed the Chanel raffia tote from her flight to Italy into the ultimate beach bag. Her backwards baseball cap added a surprising sportif twist to her final outfit.

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It's been a busy few weeks for the heeled flip-flops trend. First, the slides dominated the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, thanks to Hannah Einbinder, Riley Keough, and Zara Larsson. At the same time, the thongs kept up appearances in L.A., joining Bieber at Nobu and Sarah Pidgeon at a Love Story press event.

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That said, there's a chance Lipa won't be the only one wearing the trend during her wedding weekend. This silhouette is so popular, the sound of flip-flops could drown out the bride's processional song.

Shop the Heeled Flip-Flops Trend Inspired by Dua Lipa

TOPICS Dua Lipa