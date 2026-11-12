Katie Holmes Puts a "Wild" Twist on Winter Whites With the Season's Biggest Animal-Print Trend

Minimalist dressing, with a maximalist twist.

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Katie Holmes wore a winter whites Zimmermann outfit with the leopard-print pumps trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Two weeks ago in New York, animal-print pumps added a modicum of maximalism to Zoë Kravitz's all-black look. Fast forward to November 11, and Katie Holmes employed the same style hack, with a winter-white look and leopard-spotted heels. For New Yorkers, playing with pops of animal print seems to be the cool-girl move of the season.

Before Zimmermann hosted Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts, Holmes, and more at a celebratory Cruise 2027 dinner, the actor sourced the Australian brand's collection for seasonal whites. She paired the Knot Oversized Shirt with the Appliqué Relaxed Flare Denim, which boasted intricate, cut-out bird embroidery along each leg. She complemented the look with a white crossbody east-west bag.

Seeing a more-is-more style setter like Holmes (who rarely says "no" to an unconventional color trend) in winter whites was surprising, to say the least. But after spotting her statement shoes beneath the bottoms' elongated hems, I realized the reasoning behind her pearly white pieces: Holmes wanted her Jimmy Choo Scarlett 95s to stand out.

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Katie Holmes wore a winter whites Zimmermann outfit with the leopard-print pumps trend

Katie Holmes made waves in NYC, wearing winter whites with the season's leopard-print shoe trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving her beloved ballet flats a break from NYC's street style circuit, Holmes chose leopard-print, pony-hair pumps with shiny, patent leather stilettos and corset-like lacing atop the toes. While Halle Berry and Daisy Edgar-Jones prefer lace-up pumps, leopard-print pairs have found fans in Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Bella Hadid.

Katie Holmes wore a winter whites Zimmermann outfit with the leopard-print pumps trend

Holmes's Jimmy Choo pumps are, shockingly, still available.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This season, leopard is leading the animal-print pack, adding an entire zoo's worth of spotted styles to celebrity closets. Thanks to A-listers, we know the trend has the versatility of black ballet flats: Hadid wore leopard-print pumps with jeans and a leather jacket, while Lopez wore Dolce & Gabbana's dots from collar-to-toe.

And now, Holmes proved the pattern can turn any shade seasonal—even white. That said, you can't start the holidays without a leopard-print pair (or two) on your party shoe rack.

Shop Leopard-Print Pumps Inspired by Katie Holmes

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.