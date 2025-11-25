Two weeks ago, Ella Purnell joined Marie Claire's Ones to Watch list, alongside Chase Infiniti, Olivia Dean, and Supriya Ganesh (to name a few stars). The 29-year-old is already living up to the title during the Season 2 press tour for Fallout.

Purnell began promoting the Prime Video hit's grand return this summer, but on November 24, her likeness finally returned to Getty Images. Her first stop? Sydney, Australia, with her co-stars, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten. At her first special screening, Purnell (who plays Lucy MacLean) posed for a solo step-and-repeat, with her "dream look" front and center.

Stylist Holly White outfitted her in a lingerie-inspired slip dress, courtesy of Simone Rocha. The ankle-length maxi began with spaghetti-slim straps and a Bridgerton-esque empire waistline, before cascading into a multi-slitted skirt. Illusion underlays lined the entire slip, while the sweetheart neckline boasted elongated satin bows. Floral embroidery created makeshift pleats from the bust beyond each slit. A white camisole channeled the peekaboo bra trend, co-signed by Kylie Jenner, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, and more. Cartier jewelry (including $43,300 earrings) added some shine to her final look.

Ella Purnell stole the show in lingerie-inspired Simone Rocha. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hours later, Purnell returned to the Fallout scene with another retro-chic designer pull. White tracked down Look 3 from Tory Burch Spring 2026, beginning with a ribbed chocolate brown tank. She tucked the halter top into a blue, knee-length midi skirt—the same silhouette seen on the catwalk.

In the accessory department, however, Purnell took creative liberties. During the Spring 2026 show, the model wore an elongated beaded necklace atop the ribbed top—its tortoiseshell pendant appeared to be an itty-bitty clutch. Oversize earrings complemented the necklace's boho-chic charm. An eggplant purple purse and pointy brown pumps finished the skirt set on an autumnal note.

The Fallout star, meanwhile, traded Tory Burch's accessories for metallic gold mules from Maison Ernest, plus statement rings and cat-eye sunglasses.

Give it up for her second set of the day, straight from Tory Burch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Ella's skirt set on the Tory Burch Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Marie Claire originally became fans of Purnell after her breakout role in 2018's Sweetbitter, calling her one of "TV’s most exciting young actors." Now, we're sticking around for her fashion girl arc—which is already one to watch.