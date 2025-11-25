Ella Purnell Lives Up to Her "One to Watch" Title in a Simone Rocha Slip and a Tory Burch Skirt Set
'Marie Claire' told you so.
Two weeks ago, Ella Purnell joined Marie Claire's Ones to Watch list, alongside Chase Infiniti, Olivia Dean, and Supriya Ganesh (to name a few stars). The 29-year-old is already living up to the title during the Season 2 press tour for Fallout.
Purnell began promoting the Prime Video hit's grand return this summer, but on November 24, her likeness finally returned to Getty Images. Her first stop? Sydney, Australia, with her co-stars, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten. At her first special screening, Purnell (who plays Lucy MacLean) posed for a solo step-and-repeat, with her "dream look" front and center.
Stylist Holly White outfitted her in a lingerie-inspired slip dress, courtesy of Simone Rocha. The ankle-length maxi began with spaghetti-slim straps and a Bridgerton-esque empire waistline, before cascading into a multi-slitted skirt. Illusion underlays lined the entire slip, while the sweetheart neckline boasted elongated satin bows. Floral embroidery created makeshift pleats from the bust beyond each slit. A white camisole channeled the peekaboo bra trend, co-signed by Kylie Jenner, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, and more. Cartier jewelry (including $43,300 earrings) added some shine to her final look.
Hours later, Purnell returned to the Fallout scene with another retro-chic designer pull. White tracked down Look 3 from Tory Burch Spring 2026, beginning with a ribbed chocolate brown tank. She tucked the halter top into a blue, knee-length midi skirt—the same silhouette seen on the catwalk.
In the accessory department, however, Purnell took creative liberties. During the Spring 2026 show, the model wore an elongated beaded necklace atop the ribbed top—its tortoiseshell pendant appeared to be an itty-bitty clutch. Oversize earrings complemented the necklace's boho-chic charm. An eggplant purple purse and pointy brown pumps finished the skirt set on an autumnal note.
The Fallout star, meanwhile, traded Tory Burch's accessories for metallic gold mules from Maison Ernest, plus statement rings and cat-eye sunglasses.
Marie Claire originally became fans of Purnell after her breakout role in 2018's Sweetbitter, calling her one of "TV’s most exciting young actors." Now, we're sticking around for her fashion girl arc—which is already one to watch.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.