Longtime Tory Burch fans may have felt ahead of the curve when they glimpsed Lee Radziwill bags perched among the A-listers at the label's Spring 2026 fashion show. The Lee Radziwill line—styles with a brass twist clasp and a stately square shape, inspired by the late interior designer and socialite—joined the brand back in 2018. In a video on the designer's online store, Tory Burch says she carries her doubled-up version "almost every day." On TikTok and across Reddit threads, true believers have vouched that style is as enduring as the Reva ballet flat or the newly-beloved pierced mule. The rest of the fashion world, they said, just needed to catch on.

As fate would have it, the Spring 2026 front row was already clued in. Stars from Ciara to Jessica Alba to onscreen Emily Henry heroine-to-be Emily Bader completed their head-to-toe Tory looks with variations on the Radziwill bag. Some guests toted a cinnamon suede variation with glints of silver hardware; others chose a crisp white leather version. They all coordinated with a runway that "pared-back and lightened up" the original silhouette, per Burch's show notes.

Emma Roberts, Ciara, Jessica Alba, and Mindy Kaling also carried suede and leather iterations of the Lee Radziwill bag. (Image credit: BFA)

“For Spring/Summer 2026, we were thinking about the complexity of women and different facets of their style," Burch wrote in her show notes. That was apparent in all the ways models carried the modified Radziwill bags: with slim-fitting knit tank tops and pendant necklaces; with a Princess Diana-blue skirt sets featuring a cowl-neck top and a knee-grazing skirt; with a bright red leather skirt and a taupe polo, the sleeves rolled up the model's arms just so. The unfastened clasps and swinging posture cast these models as women with places to be—accompanying a bag that could stand up to it all (and generate a cult following among tastemakers). With an endorsement like that, it was the natural choice for celebrities to match in the front row.

The Spring 2026 Tory Burch Lee Radziwill bag accompanied several polished looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mean Girls star Avantika tells Marie Claire her Lee Radziwill—white with a thick top handle, paired to a minty green dress—embodies two things she loves in a bag: function and style. “I have two phones right now because I’m switching from one to another, and no purse can fit them both this fashion week except this bag. It’s actually carrying them both successfully without looking pregnant," she says. "And it’s white, which I appreciate since it can go with so many outfits."

Avantika and Mary Beth Bader both carried a white Tory Burch Lee Radziwill bag to the label's Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: BFA)

Emily Bader had acquired her bag right before the show. She immediately felt the loyalty all the Lee Radziwill fans online had been building for years. And, she was pleasantly stunned by the quality. "Honestly, in my hands, I don't personally get to hold things that feel this quality this often—for good reason, because I can't be trusted. So I'm kind of holding it like a little baby that I have to rock to sleep and wrap in a diaper because it's so beautiful," she laughs. "I'm very, very lucky. It's honestly awesome because I'm not like a big bag girl, so this is the perfect size for me."

Mary Beth Barone and Emily Bader couldn't help smiling with their Tory Burch Lee Radziwill bags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Lee Radziwill bags are evolving for next spring with their amped-up hardware, the general energy—clean lines, an uptown air, function that's never obvious through the form—will remain. "[It's] so fabulous because it has so many different little sections," says Overcompensating star Mary Beth Barone. "It has some secret pockets and I love a bag with a secret. I ride for the Tory Burch Lee bag."

On the runway, the updated Lee Radziwill bags featured metal handles... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...and were intentionally carried unfastened. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All the Radziwill's earliest fans knew something the crowd on September 15 was welcome to learn at any time: This is a bag that endures, the kind that will be in the front row in a few seasons even when another accessory trend technically gets the spotlight.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before the show ended, Bader was envisioning the life her Lee Radziwill bag would live in her wardrobe. In the spirit of the woman who inspired the design, she wouldn't be precious about carrying it. "Maybe if I get to take her home, she'll end up with some, like, TicTacs or an Almond Joy wrapper on the bottom. She'll eventually get messy but right now, she's clean and beautiful."

She seemed so passionate, it wasn't hard to imagine her joining the Lee Radziwill fan club recruiting members on TikTok. It may have been an if you know, you know bag before, but some styles are too good to gatekeep. Tory Burch's Spring 2026 fashion show asserted this is one of them.

Shop Tory Burch's Lee Radziwill Bags