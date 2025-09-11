Sure, Zoë Kravitz is a New Yorker now, but her Saint Laurent allegiance makes Paris Fashion Week more her speed. She hasn't attended a New York Fashion Week event since 2016. If anyone could secure her RSVP, however, it's Jessica McCormack.

The London-based jeweler celebrated her Madison Avenue store's opening on September 10, the night before Fashion Month officially began. Brand ambassador Kravitz was one of the first to arrive. Saint Laurent custom-made a little black dress for her first Fashion Month fête in nearly a decade.

It had all the makings of Kravitz's look du jour, including skinny spaghetti straps, a hip-high side slit, and a satin finish. The square neckline and thigh-length hem were lined with lace overlays. Both appeared semi-sheer, as is custom for Saint Laurent dresses in Kravitz's closet.

Zoë Kravitz turned the jewelry event into a high-fashion fête. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even her heels followed fall's silky trend. The actor re-wore the Saint Laurent Frankie Mules: strappy sandals created for her Caught Stealing press tour. While promoting the crime comedy, they complemented a halter-neck gown, a lacy LWD, and an archival skirt set, all with Saint Laurent tags.

Her promo trail became a silk convention in a matter of hours. From my POV, it seems Kravitz inspired Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and even Dakota Johnson to follow suit.

Saint Laurent Daisy Mules in Satin Crepe $1,100 at Saks Fifth Avenue

I expected Kravitz's jewelry to exceed the five-figure mark—and then some. (She wore a $1,390,000 necklace on a casual stroll with Harry Styles, after all.) Instead, she kept it simple, wrapping a single charm-embellished bangle around her bicep. Diamond drop earrings barely peeked through her on-brand beachy waves.

Inside the Upper East Side's Frick Collection, Kravitz reunited with her Big Little Lies co-stars, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. Both A-listers matched her minimalist energy. Woodley, for one, paired a white T-shirt with leopard-print pants. Pendant earrings and a diamond ring served as her only sparklers.

Dern came straight from the Ralph Lauren Spring 2026 show wearing Fall 2025's Look 24. The sheer, ruffled gown didn't call for any jewelry at all—not even a Jessica McCormack pinky ring.

The Big Little Lies cast's reunion practically broke the internet. (Image credit: BFA)

Where is Harry Styles, you ask? I searched high and low on Getty Images for my favorite Brit and his '70s-inspired mustache. But alas, he was noticeably absent from Kravitz's side. I'm not giving up hope. New York Fashion Week runs from now until Sept. 16. The Grammy winner has plenty of time to pop up on a front row or two. If not in New York, I'm sure Saint Laurent would roll out the red carpet for Styles and Kravitz come Paris Fashion Week.

