Coach is to Elle Fanning what Jennifer Lawrence is to Dior: a brand ambassadorship made in sartorial heaven. The role stocked Fanning's closet with must-have bags, including the Tabby, the Empire Carryall, and the Bella Hadid-beloved Brooklyn. Now, the cool-girl energy of her accessories is headed to full red carpet looks.

On October 27, Fanning arrived at the UK premiere of Predator: Badlands in head-to-toe Coach. Stylist Samantha McMillen tapped the American label to create an all-white look for Fanning. First, she paired a spaghetti-strap bralette with a bias-cut full skirt. Both pieces were crafted from washed silk faille, featuring a subtle butter overtone. The ballgown skirt flowed elegantly behind her with each step.

The two-piece alone would've turned a fair share of heads. However, a cropped leather jacket gave the set that charm you know and love Fanning for. It was slightly oversize, in order to delicately drape off her shoulders. Silver grommets, zippers, and buttons matched the hardware on the Coach Tabby 26, which she modeled in the brand's Fall 2025 campaign. Multicolor pins atop her moto-style collar finished the outfit with personality.

Elle Fanning stole the show in custom Coach. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fanning otherwise kept her jewelry to a minimum, popping on tri-color rings from Cartier. (She's also the jeweler's brand ambassador, after all.) Two staples from the Trinity line appeared on her hands, including the cushion-shaped and classic rings.

A moment for her personalized pins, presumably from Coach, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fanning's Coach run is less than a year old, and already, their partnership is one to watch on red carpets. She first debuted custom Coach at the AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony in April 2025. Her empire-waistline dress—in pastel peach—sparkled with rhinestones placed sporadically from top to bottom. Once again, Cartier's jewels decorated her hands, including the sold-out Mini Baignoire Watch.

Back in April, she wore a peach Coach dress on another red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mere weeks later, Fanning popped up in custom Coach once more. She took to the Cannes Film Festival in a teal drop-waist dress, which matched her Coach Tabby to a T. Even her Mary Jane-inspired pumps—also from the celebrity-approved label—got the monochrome memo. The Cartier Baignoire Watch in a navy blue band was her only other accessory.

Elle made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival for her one-color Coach. (Image credit: Backgrid)

By the time awards season returns, expect to see Fanning in more old-meets-new custom Coach outfits. As she previously told Marie Claire, "old-fashioned, vintage-inspired looks" have always been her favorite. Clearly, the Coach take is her favorite way to bring nostalgic style into the present.

