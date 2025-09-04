Fall 2025's bag trends were always going to appeal to Elle Fanning. Her appreciation for a '60s-inspired padlock bag or a demure tea-length dress didn't just start when she and stylist Samantha McMillen began collaborating for the red carpet. It's an obsession that stretches back to her earliest fashion memories. "As a kid I always loved old-fashioned, vintage-inspired looks," she tells Marie Claire.

Now, she's channeling her lifelong appreciation for throwback pieces in Coach's Fall 2025 campaign. In a video directed by Jovan Todorović, Fanning stars as a young woman who finds inspiration in an encounter with a childhood version of herself—and a shared pursuit for a new Tabby bag. Accompanying photographs by Elaine Constantine find Fanning swinging through trees and frolicking with youthful abandon, all with fall's best bag styles in tow: a suede update to the viral Brooklyn bag here, a retro bucket bag with an elongated strap there.

(Image credit: Elaine Constantine for Coach)

If the stakes in her campaign came true, she has innate sense for what her past self would want to shop first: "I know I would have been drawn to the oversized Kisslock bag—classic and timeless," she says.

The actress makes a compelling case for styling up other bag silhouettes, too. One portrait shows the A Complete Unknown star testing a cream Tabby bag with a flowing chiffon dress; in another, she tries on a sculpted leather jacket and a chocolate brown shoulder bag for size.

(Image credit: Elaine Constantine for Coach)

(Image credit: Elaine Constantine for Coach)

Vintage-leaning fall bags aren't all Fanning, a longtime Coach ambassador, found to love while on-set. She also explored a new side of her style in a high-contrast, thoroughly modern outfit.

"I wore an outfit with a pink little bow dress and baggy trousers and it was the perfect mix of feminine and edgy," she says. "I feel like you get a little bit of both with Coach and it really resonates to me."

(Image credit: Elaine Constantine for Coach)

(Image credit: Coach)

By the time the shoot wrapped, Fanning had learned more than the names of the styles she wants to carry (like the Alter Ego bag made from upcycled Tabby scraps) or the archival references behind Coach's latest releases. "This campaign reminded me how much I love fashion that’s both chic and conscious," she says. It's a timeless combination that Elle Fannings past, present, and future can appreciate.

