Anya Taylor-Joy's Vintage Gucci Horsebit Sling Bag Adds a Pop of Color to Her Leather and Crochet Combo

Along with a plethora of other famous faces, Anya Taylor-Joy is currently attending the first weekend of Coachella 2026. While Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner hosted parties for their respective brands, Taylor-Joy was spotted entering the festival with friends, including musician Sombr. For the occasion, she paired leather pants with a vintage Gucci sling bag.

The actress's vintage Gucci Horsebit Sling Bag in Red Suede features gold hardware and hails from Tom Ford's era at the fashion house. While the rest of Taylor-Joy's outfit consisted of muted tones, her Gucci bag tapped into Spring 2026's maximalist garden tomato color trend.

Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy wore a Dion Lee Crochet Corset Top in Khaki paired with black leather pants and black heeled boots.

Article continues below

Anya Taylor-Joy's vintage Gucci Horsebit Sling Bag adds a pop of color to her outfit. (Image credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID)

The Furiosa star accessorized her outfit with a pair of Dior's VeryDior M1U 91mm Mask Sunglasses, which retail for $690.

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a pair of Dior's VeryDior Sunglasses. (Image credit: Roger / BACKGRID)

DIOR EYEWEAR VeryDior M1U Wrap-Around Acetate Sunglasses $690 at NET-A-PORTER

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR UK, Taylor-Joy perfectly summed up her approach to style. "I think a lot of that comes down to your own personal taste; it doesn't really matter what anybody else thinks," she told the outlet. "If you love it and you feel great in it, that's all that matters."

It goes without saying that Taylor-Joy's unexpected Coachella 'fit is bound to inspire plenty of onlookers.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors