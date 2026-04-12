Anya Taylor-Joy's Vintage Gucci Horsebit Sling Bag Adds a Pop of Color to Her Leather and Crochet Combo
The Tom Ford-era bag is an enviable find.
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Along with a plethora of other famous faces, Anya Taylor-Joy is currently attending the first weekend of Coachella 2026. While Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner hosted parties for their respective brands, Taylor-Joy was spotted entering the festival with friends, including musician Sombr. For the occasion, she paired leather pants with a vintage Gucci sling bag.
The actress's vintage Gucci Horsebit Sling Bag in Red Suede features gold hardware and hails from Tom Ford's era at the fashion house. While the rest of Taylor-Joy's outfit consisted of muted tones, her Gucci bag tapped into Spring 2026's maximalist garden tomato color trend.
Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy wore a Dion Lee Crochet Corset Top in Khaki paired with black leather pants and black heeled boots.Article continues below
The Furiosa star accessorized her outfit with a pair of Dior's VeryDior M1U 91mm Mask Sunglasses, which retail for $690.
In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR UK, Taylor-Joy perfectly summed up her approach to style. "I think a lot of that comes down to your own personal taste; it doesn't really matter what anybody else thinks," she told the outlet. "If you love it and you feel great in it, that's all that matters."
It goes without saying that Taylor-Joy's unexpected Coachella 'fit is bound to inspire plenty of onlookers.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.