I’m On a Mission to Elevate My Fall Workwear Wardrobe—20 Affordable Bags I Have My Eye On

Every morning, after throwing on the perfect transitional outfit, I toss all of my essentials into my go-to laptop bag. I've been schlepping around the same leather tote for about two years, and while it's served me well, it's time for a change—especially after seeing fall's leading bag trends. I'm on the hunt for a new-season work bag that feels cool, is practical enough to wear daily, and doesn't blow my monthly budget. It may sound like a difficult task, but I found a ton of chic options.

The fall-friendly work bags on my wishlist all tap into the biggest fashion trends of the moment. Expect to see plenty of bohemian-inspired picks and a few slouchy styles in the hottest autumnal colors. And, of course, there's a lot of suede involved. Most importantly, the affordable fall bags I'm crushing on all have plenty of space inside for my laptop, water bottle, planner, and other day-to-day things.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to see all of the fall bags I'm shopping for to elevate my work wardrobe. From Madewell and Free People to Gap and Quince, these bags are sure to take your fall outfits to the next level, and won't cost you more than $300 to do so.