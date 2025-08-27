I’m On a Mission to Elevate My Fall Workwear Wardrobe—20 Affordable Bags I Have My Eye On
Stylish, laptop-friendly totes for all of your office essentials.
Every morning, after throwing on the perfect transitional outfit, I toss all of my essentials into my go-to laptop bag. I've been schlepping around the same leather tote for about two years, and while it's served me well, it's time for a change—especially after seeing fall's leading bag trends. I'm on the hunt for a new-season work bag that feels cool, is practical enough to wear daily, and doesn't blow my monthly budget. It may sound like a difficult task, but I found a ton of chic options.
The fall-friendly work bags on my wishlist all tap into the biggest fashion trends of the moment. Expect to see plenty of bohemian-inspired picks and a few slouchy styles in the hottest autumnal colors. And, of course, there's a lot of suede involved. Most importantly, the affordable fall bags I'm crushing on all have plenty of space inside for my laptop, water bottle, planner, and other day-to-day things.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to see all of the fall bags I'm shopping for to elevate my work wardrobe. From Madewell and Free People to Gap and Quince, these bags are sure to take your fall outfits to the next level, and won't cost you more than $300 to do so.
Meet the viral tote bag that has girls on TikTok flocking to their nearest Gap store—grab yours while it's still in stock.
It's not every day a Katie Holmes-approved tote bag goes on sale, so score it at a discount while you can.
Simple, sleek, and made with genuine leather, this bag is a minimalist's dream.
From the luxe olive green shade to the collapsible sides, I'm obsessed with everything about this tote.
MC's fashion features editor, Emma Childs, has worn this bag for over two years and carries everything from her laptop to a spare pair of commuter shoes in it.
This bag takes me back to the early aughts, and I mean that in the best way possible.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.