Emily Bader Nails Rom-Com Main Character Dressing in a Satin Slip Dress

The most memorable rom-com leading ladies have had main character dressing moment. Think: Kate Hudson's yellow satin slip in How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days. People We Meet On Vacation star Emily Bader had the chartreuse dress—itself a nod to Hudson—in the Netflix film. It looks like she's embracing the look off screen, too.

Days after the book-to-movie adaptation's release, on January 13, Bader completed her sartorial transformation in a butter yellow satin ensemble styled by Enrique Melendez, the same creative behind Jenna Ortega's fashion evolution. Wind picked up the ankle-grazing hem of her slip, just like it does in How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days. Unlike the movies, however, Bader couldn't pretend it wasn't winter in NYC, so she draped a white cardigan around her shoulders—a perfect shade match to her slingback kitten heels.

Emily Bader looked every bit "Kate Hudson's rom-com daughter" in a yellow satin slip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even her gold jewelry—including hoop earrings and a diamond necklace—evoked the charm of an early-2000s romance actor. The internet doesn't call her "Hudson's rom-com daughter" for nothing.

Watch People We Meet On Vacation if not for the romance, then for Bader's Kate Hudson dress moment. (Image credit: Daniel Escale/Netflix)

So far, Bader's People We Meet On Vacation press tour has looked straight out of an Emily Henry novel. Between her peplum David Koma premiere dress, her Tory Burch maxi at the movie's pop-up, and now, the butter yellow slip, it's clear Melendez knows how to dress a main character. Then again, we already knew that.

Shop Satin Slip Dresses Inspired by Emily Bader