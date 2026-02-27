Just like seemingly everyone on my feed, I've been devouring every installment of Hulu's Love Story, the buzzy new show depicting John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's romance. I've become obsessed with Bessette, especially (who's portrayed perfectly by Sarah Pidgeon, might I add) and her timeless, minimalist style. So imagine my excitement when I saw Reformation's new collection, which might just be the perfect starting point for my C.B.K.-inspired fashion era.

Reformation expertly tapped into the iconic New Yorker's style sensibilities, starting with the color palette of mostly black, white, and tan. Highlights include a draped silky maxi dress (reminiscent of Besette's famous Narciso Rodriguez wedding gown), a low-waisted mini skirt with a sheer slip over the top, and a flirty cherry-red satin two-piece set.

Ahead, I've curated an edit of the very best, most C.B.K.-coded pieces from Reformation's latest drop. Whether you're a longtime minimalist style devotee or a new fan, there's bound to be something here worth investing in.

