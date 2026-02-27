'Love Story' Fans Are Going to Lose It Over Reformation's New Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-Coded Collection
It's too good.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Just like seemingly everyone on my feed, I've been devouring every installment of Hulu's Love Story, the buzzy new show depicting John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's romance. I've become obsessed with Bessette, especially (who's portrayed perfectly by Sarah Pidgeon, might I add) and her timeless, minimalist style. So imagine my excitement when I saw Reformation's new collection, which might just be the perfect starting point for my C.B.K.-inspired fashion era.
Reformation expertly tapped into the iconic New Yorker's style sensibilities, starting with the color palette of mostly black, white, and tan. Highlights include a draped silky maxi dress (reminiscent of Besette's famous Narciso Rodriguez wedding gown), a low-waisted mini skirt with a sheer slip over the top, and a flirty cherry-red satin two-piece set.
Ahead, I've curated an edit of the very best, most C.B.K.-coded pieces from Reformation's latest drop. Whether you're a longtime minimalist style devotee or a new fan, there's bound to be something here worth investing in.
This mocha brown shade feels perfectly on-trend, but still timeless enough to live in your closet for a long time.
The rounded, almost bowler shape of this bag gives it some flair, especially for work.
Summer's going to come sooner than you think. Do you have your woven tote yet?
I've been thinking about these mules for days. I may need to finally add them to my cart.
High-vamp kitten heels are the event-ready version of high-vamp flats.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.