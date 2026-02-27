Jessie Buckley Nails a Red Carpet-180 in Her Nakedest Dress Yet

Take it from Zendaya, who jumped straight from futuristic desert Dune sets to tennis-core for Challengers in 2024: If you're promoting two projects back-to-back, the easiest way to separate them is through method dressing. Jessie Buckley is following her lead from Hamnet to The Bride! Her sartorial shift was obvious at the Bride of Frankenstein adaptation's February 26 London premiere, thanks to her half-gothic, half-naked couture gown.

Stylist Danielle Goldberg—the same creative behind Buckley's Hamnet looks—sourced Maison Margiela's Spring 2024 Couture collection. The pull alone indicated this film's aesthetic is much more gothic than classically Victorian. It started simply: with nothing but a vertical stitch down the bodice. But once the black chiffon reached her hips, extra pleating added some volume to the transparent skirt. Plus, the elongated train flowed dramatically behind her with each step.

Now, a moment for her undergarments. The dress was so sheer, you could see a nude, warm-toned teddy acted in lieu of a traditional bra. Then, Buckley cinched her waist with an underbust corset. In the back, laces traded places with silver hook-and-eye closures.

Jessie Buckley leaned fully into grungy The Bride! glamour in a naked Maison Margiela gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like most fashion girls to wear the haunting artisanal line—including Hunter Schafer, Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, and Anya Taylor-Joy—Buckley opted out of John Galliano's couture accessories. Christian Louboutin's pumps from a Maison Margiela collaboration, as well as 7.51-carat diamond Jessica McCormack earrings, took their place. The custom sparklers boasted the jeweler's signature button-back setting, the same seen on Zendaya's engagement ring.

A moment for her five-figure Jessica McCormack earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's Buckley's naked gown and corset on the Maison Margiela Spring 2024 Couture catwalk. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The nakedness of it all felt surprisingly fresh for the minimalist, but not entirely out of character. It seems like something Jessie Buckley would have worn years ago—like a close, equally gothic cousin to her 2023 Oscars gown. With her punk red hair on full display, Buckley arrived at that awards show in a puff-sleeve Rodarte Fall 2023 gown, embellished with morose plum and olive florals.

Almost three years ago, Buckley attended the 2023 Oscars in a gothic Rodarte gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a night-and-day difference from Buckley's more recent award show looks. One example? Her custom Dior gown at the 2026 Golden Globes, which Jonathan Anderson crafted from ladylike, baby blue satin.

Just last week, the Hamnet actor won the 2026 BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actress while wearing an indigo velvet shift from Chanel. Matthieu Blazy reimagined a long-sleeve Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 dress into a sleeveless style with rose-shaped brooches atop either shoulder. The only remotely-risqué element was the cowl back, which revealed a lace-up corset.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last month, Buckley made waves at the Golden Globes in a baby blue Dior dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She stayed loyal to luxe fabrics at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, Buckley is in full Bride! mode right now, but she'll be boarding a plane back to Hamnet land (translation: L.A.) before you know it. She's nominated in the Female Actor in a Leading Role category at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1. With connections to Bottega Veneta, Dior, Chanel, Khaite, and even Diotima, there's no telling which designer she picked to channel the "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ‘20s and ‘30s" dress code. Return to Marie Claire come Sunday evening to see if Buckley switched back to Hamnet dressing after all.