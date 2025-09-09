The 2025 Toronto International Film Festival awoke Emily Blunt's sultry side.

Usually, she prefers opaque styles over see-through ones, especially on the red carpet. But on September 8, the Devil Wears Prada star went sheer in the ultimate all-black look. Stylist Jessica Paster brought the surprise to life, courtesy of Stella McCartney's Spring 2025 runway.

Blunt pulled off Look 47 with ease, starting with a semi-sheer halter top. It turned transparent under the bust, revealing lace and mesh panels around her waist. She tucked it into matching pants, which featured the most subtle monochrome pinstripes.

Emily Blunt went sheer in Stella McCartney Spring 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The semi-sheer top underwent some alterations between Stella McCartney's studio and Blunt's step-and-repeat. It was nearly invisible on the original catwalk, letting a free-the-nip moment slip. Blunt, however, wore it with opaque cups, plus a smaller triangle-shaped cutout atop her sternum.

Blunt is the latest star to co-sign the wide-leg trouser trend, following Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber. Unlike the model, Blunt opted out of a leather belt. Then, the pants hung low around her hips, emphasizing their oversize fit. Their elongated hems hid her footwear, but knowing Blunt, she chose sky-high platforms.

A model wore Emily's look on the Stella McCartney Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you Google "Emily Blunt sheer," you'll be greeted by far fewer results than say, Emily Ratajkowski. Stella McCartney is one of the few designers to get the A-lister to go risqué. Last October, Blunt wore a mesh polka-dot top from the label on Saturday Night Live. It wasn't as bold as her latest look—only the off-the-shoulder puff sleeves were see-through.

Emily also embraced her risqué side on SNL. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt has been working with Paster for nearly 20 years, teaming up for Academy Award ceremonies, movie premieres, and film festivals aplenty. Even so, the dynamic duo continues to push their boundaries—most recently, into the sheer sector.

During 2024's award season, Paster dressed Blunt in two shocking naked gowns. First, she sported a custom Alexander McQueen gown lined with illusion tulle at the Golden Globes. A month later, she arrived at the BAFTA Awards in Elie Saab Spring 2024 Couture, covered top-to-bottom in nude embroidery.

Slowly but surely, Blunt is stepping outside her comfort zone. Luckily for fans, her The Smashing Machine press tour is just getting started.