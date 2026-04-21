Exclusive: Emily Blunt's Mikimoto Pearls at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' NYC Premiere Deserve a 'Runway' Feature
As the star got ready for the red carpet, she shared an exclusive look at her jewelry stack.
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Since March, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep have held down the fashion fort for Emily Blunt on The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour. But on April 20, Blunt finally caught up with her co-stars at the New York City premiere, dressed in a Schiaparelli couture gown and Mikimoto jewelry worthy of an eight-page Runway magazine spread.
Blunt's longtime stylist, Jessica Paster, tells Marie Claire she knew she needed to curate "the ultimate Devil Wears Prada fashion moment" for a red carpet event just steps away from Runway's fictional headquarters. Blunt would've blown even Miranda Priestly away in pieces from the Japanese jeweler's Les Pétales Place Vendôme collection. According to Mikimoto, the 21-piece, rose petal-inspired line is one of the label's most sought-after. But "the moment Emily and I saw the choker, we both knew it was the perfect piece," Paster says of the $67,000 Rosés Akoya necklace, in all its 18-carat rose-gold glory.
“I immediately fell in love with the Mikimoto Les Pétales choker the moment I saw it—it’s such a special piece with the most exquisite detailing and design," Blunt added in a statement.Article continues below
Three rows of cultured Akoya pearls served as the choker's canvas beneath 4.86-carat, diamond-encrusted petals. The drama of 25,000 silk feathers and an ivory, scissor-hem tiered skirt coating Blunt's Schiaparelli dress only enhanced her necklace's shine: "[The choker] complemented the Schiaparelli gown so beautifully," Paster agrees. While the necklace is an homage to the film's luxury, the dress is a wink at Blunt's offscreen accolades: Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry dressed Blunt in custom couture for the 2024 Oscars, where she celebrated her first Best Actress nomination.
Slightly larger, 7.5 mm Akoya pearls stretched above the gown's sculptural bodice and onto matching, $13,000 stud earrings. The same diamond petals cradled each pearl like an actual rose, while the glossy gemstones dangled below.
Blunt's jewelry suite reached a new level of pearlescent when not one, but three bracelets decorated her wrist. First, the $33,000, Triple Akoya Cultured Pearl Bracelet was a miniature version of her choker, down to the 2.64-carat diamond, rose-gold petals. To finish, Mikimoto loaned Paster two additional, white gold strands of pearls—totaling in 243 pearls coating Blunt's wrist.
Blunt first became a Mikimoto woman last August, when she wore the brand's pearls and diamonds on the Devil Wears Prada-inspired cover of Vogue Hong Kong. She's the latest style muse to drape herself in Mikimoto gems, following Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, Jenna Ortega, Katie Holmes, Ariana Grande, and more. Ortega wore Mikimoto pearls at the 2026 Actor Awards; an $82,000 pearl necklace was Uma Thurman's plus-one at her daughter's February wedding; and Hailee Steinfeld got married in pearl-and-diamond earring studs.
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Tonight's red carpet appearance confirms classic pearls are a must in the Runway fashion closet. With Blunt's influence, another muse is set to secure her own rare necklace faster than the on-screen Emily would claim her spot at Paris Fashion Week.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.