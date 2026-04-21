Since March, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep have held down the fashion fort for Emily Blunt on The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour. But on April 20, Blunt finally caught up with her co-stars at the New York City premiere, dressed in a Schiaparelli couture gown and Mikimoto jewelry worthy of an eight-page Runway magazine spread.

Blunt's longtime stylist, Jessica Paster, tells Marie Claire she knew she needed to curate "the ultimate Devil Wears Prada fashion moment" for a red carpet event just steps away from Runway's fictional headquarters. Blunt would've blown even Miranda Priestly away in pieces from the Japanese jeweler's Les Pétales Place Vendôme collection. According to Mikimoto, the 21-piece, rose petal-inspired line is one of the label's most sought-after. But "the moment Emily and I saw the choker, we both knew it was the perfect piece," Paster says of the $67,000 Rosés Akoya necklace, in all its 18-carat rose-gold glory.

Emily Blunt exclusively accessorized her Schiaparelli gown with Mikimoto pearls. (Image credit: Emilio Madrid)

The "perfect piece" for Blunt's premiere outfit: Mikimoto's intricate pearl choker. (Image credit: Emilio Madrid)

“I immediately fell in love with the Mikimoto Les Pétales choker the moment I saw it—it’s such a special piece with the most exquisite detailing and design," Blunt added in a statement.

Article continues below

Three rows of cultured Akoya pearls served as the choker's canvas beneath 4.86-carat, diamond-encrusted petals. The drama of 25,000 silk feathers and an ivory, scissor-hem tiered skirt coating Blunt's Schiaparelli dress only enhanced her necklace's shine: "[The choker] complemented the Schiaparelli gown so beautifully," Paster agrees. While the necklace is an homage to the film's luxury, the dress is a wink at Blunt's offscreen accolades: Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry dressed Blunt in custom couture for the 2024 Oscars, where she celebrated her first Best Actress nomination.

Blunt says she "immediately fell in love" with her pearl jewelry. (Image credit: Emilio Madrid)

Slightly larger, 7.5 mm Akoya pearls stretched above the gown's sculptural bodice and onto matching, $13,000 stud earrings. The same diamond petals cradled each pearl like an actual rose, while the glossy gemstones dangled below.

Blunt's Schiaparelli dress is just as intricate, requiring the Schiaparelli atelier 4,000 hours to embroider. (Image credit: Emilio Madrid)

Blunt's jewelry suite reached a new level of pearlescent when not one, but three bracelets decorated her wrist. First, the $33,000, Triple Akoya Cultured Pearl Bracelet was a miniature version of her choker, down to the 2.64-carat diamond, rose-gold petals. To finish, Mikimoto loaned Paster two additional, white gold strands of pearls—totaling in 243 pearls coating Blunt's wrist.

Blunt's Mikimoto pearl bracelets and ring. (Image credit: Emilio Madrid)

Blunt exiting the Peninsula Hotel on her way to the premiere. (Image credit: Emilio Madrid)

Blunt first became a Mikimoto woman last August, when she wore the brand's pearls and diamonds on the Devil Wears Prada-inspired cover of Vogue Hong Kong. She's the latest style muse to drape herself in Mikimoto gems, following Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, Jenna Ortega, Katie Holmes, Ariana Grande, and more. Ortega wore Mikimoto pearls at the 2026 Actor Awards; an $82,000 pearl necklace was Uma Thurman's plus-one at her daughter's February wedding; and Hailee Steinfeld got married in pearl-and-diamond earring studs.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A final look at Emily Blunt's The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere styling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight's red carpet appearance confirms classic pearls are a must in the Runway fashion closet. With Blunt's influence, another muse is set to secure her own rare necklace faster than the on-screen Emily would claim her spot at Paris Fashion Week.