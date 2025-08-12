This summer, I'm ending shorts season ahead of schedule. Like Zoë Kravitz, I haven't worn itty-bitty bottoms since mid-July, and I'm certainly not reviving them now. Kravitz is specifically swapping shorts for early-fall transitional pants, including the ultimate denim understudy: wide-leg trousers.

On August 11, the Brooklyn local made her way to the Bowery Hotel on New York City's Lower East Side. Though it was 88° Fahrenheit, she looked October-ready in elongated pinstripe pants. Given her affinity for '90s-era fashion, her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, chose a black pair with a low-rise waistline and extra-long hems emphasizing her pointed-toe pumps. Knowing her, they're the $1,100 slingback Vendomes from Saint Laurent, which she's worn on repeat since 2023.

If the star had saved her outfit for October, the Caught Stealing star might've coupled her pants with a button-down or a cashmere sweater, presumably with The Row tags. This time, however, she chose a black cropped satin vest.

Zoë Kravitz was spotted post-Late Night With Seth Meyers in wide-leg trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz further dressed down her set with '90s-inspired accessories, starting with silver wraparound sunglasses. She covered her hair with a black-and-white bandana. Much to my surprise, she left her designer handbags at home—even her new Saint Laurent Baby Icare purse, straight from the Fall 2025 collection.

To finish, Kravitz wrapped the cord necklace trend around her neck, leaving a silver pendant to dangle. It complemented her diamond cross earrings from New York-based jeweler, Jessica McCormack, which retail for $13,300.

Jessica McCormack Lost Boys Carré-Cut Diamond Cross Single Gypset Hoop Earring $6,650 at us.jessicamccormack.com

Kravitz hasn't worn structured trousers in a minute. In recent months, she preferred loose-fitting joggers or jeans, usually from—you guessed it—The Row. I, for one, haven't seen her in this pleated of a pair since August 2024, during her Blink Twice press tour.

After an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was papped in all-black wide-leg trousers, plus a matching oversize blazer. A leather Saint Laurent belt, with a gold square-shaped buckle, separated her top and bottoms. In the accessory department, Kravitz's The Row sunglasses had a shield-ish look to them, much like her most recent shades.

In August 2024, Zoë looked straight out of October in all-black trousers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kravitz certainly doesn't wear trousers as often as Margot Robbie or Zendaya do. On the off chance she does, trust they'll be as wide-leg as possible. That way, they're as comfortable as the track shorts she left behind.

